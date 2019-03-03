For more information about the Michigan City Old Lighthouse Museum and Michigan City Historical Society, visit their website oldlighthousemuseum.org/

If you go

Michigan City Lighthouse Museum is located on the west end Washington Park.

The museum is open for public tours from April 1 through Oct. 31, every day except Monday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission $5 age 14 and over, $2 under age 14 and preschool free.

It is also open each month as part of the Michigan City Uptown Arts District First Friday events from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is free of charge.

Self-guided and audio tours as well as docent-led tours are available. The last tour each day begins at 3:30 p.m.

Call the museum at 219-872-6133 to check on special hours, closings for holidays or to book tours.

Strollers are not allowed in the museum.