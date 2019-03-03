MICHIGAN CITY — When Jim Retseck was a kid, he and his buddies roamed in and out of the old lighthouse here.
Built in 1853 and abandoned a century later, the structure with the distinct lantern house on top, had fallen into disrepair.
"This was our playground. Summer was an adventure," Retseck said.
Fast-forward a half a century and, now, Retseck and a dedicated crew of 33 volunteers are the keepers of the historic building.
While the light atop the building was extinguished in 1940, the lighthouse has been a beacon for visitors wanting to get a glimpse of the city's past when Michigan City was a bustling lakefront port.
This past summer, nearly 4,800 visitors from 22 countries as far as China and Iceland toured what is now the Old Lighthouse Museum. It is owned by the city of Michigan City, but operated by the Michigan City Historical Society.
Lighthouse history
In the early 1830s, land speculator Issac Elston, a Crawfordsville, Indiana, native, envisioned the shore around Michigan City as a port, Retseck said.
In a matter of years and before Chicago developed its own port, Michigan City became the largest port on Lake Michigan.
"It was a huge lumber port," Retseck said.
"They took lumber from here to Chicago after the great fire. That gave Chicago the idea to build its own deep port."
In 1837, the first lighthouse was constructed, west of the present building. In 1858, the present structure was completed with north walls three-bricks-thick to protect the building from Lake Michigan's sometimes ferocious waves.
Early keepers used lard oil or animal fat to keep the three lights marking the harbor burning from sunset to sunrise.
The most famous keeper, Retseck said, was Harriet Colfax, who came to Michigan City with her brother. She lived in and tended to the lighthouse from 1861 to 1904, retiring at age 80.
"She was very well loved, very socially minded. She stayed here for 43 years, which was a record for being at one light station," Retseck said.
The building, which was operated by the U.S. Lightkeeping Service, was renovated and an addition completed in 1904.
Colfax took her lens off the lighthouse and retired.
"When Harriet left, she was replaced by three men," Retseck said. She and her partner, Ann Hartwell, retired and moved to a little cottage. Hartwell died in January 1905 and Colfax followed in April 1905.
End of an era
Following Colfax's retirement, a series of lighthouse keepers lived in the building and tended to the lights. The U.S. Coast Guard took over operations from the U.S. Lightkeeping Service.
In 1940, the last keeper retired and the Coast Guard closed the building, Retseck said. The lighthouse had been deemed unnecessary.
For the next 25 years, the building was used off and on. It billeted soldiers for a time during WWII. It was used for storage.
It was a playground for area children, like Retseck, during the 1950s and '60s.
In the mid 1960s the Coast Guard began selling off properties. The lighthouse and grounds were sold to the city for $1, Retseck said.
The city and historical society entered into an agreement about that time, and it took until 1973 for the historical society to renovate the building and load it with the city's history and artifacts.
"It was a labor of love," Retseck, president of the historical society, said.
Retseck said the city has provided several grants over the years to fund renovations to the building including a recent $250,000 for exterior renovations and another $70,000 to match a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Volunteers also work to raise funds to maintain the building.
'Best buy in town'
Retseck and museum office manager Karen Rueter call the $5 admission to the museum the "best buy in town."
While its season officially runs April 1 through Oct. 31, it is open for an event the first Friday of each month, and volunteers do educational outreach programs year-round.
Retseck said the museum's collection is a "bit eclectic in a sense."
It's not just about the lighthouse or Michigan City's early years as a leading industrial city.
Displays range from early Native Americans to the demise of the Hoosier Slide — a landmark sand dune mined for its quality of sand used in glass making — to its final demise with the onset of industry.
On a tour, Rueter points to special displays in the Lincoln room, marking the stopping of President Abraham Lincoln's funeral train in Michigan City to pick up dignitaries as it wound its way to Illinois.
The journey through the rooms of the museum focus on early boatyards and boat building; early industries including the Smith Bros. cough drop factory and one that built Pullman railroad cars; South Shore rail; Civil War and other military engagements; early excursion boats; shipwrecks and a tribute to the Eastland disaster.
The museum also houses a gift shop.