Moser’s Austrian Café in New Carlisle takes you to another world

“This is such a fun and tight-knit community,” Czarnecki said. “We are proud to serve some of Werner’s mother’s family recipes like the strudels and cakes. When summer comes, and folks from Chicago and big neighboring cities compliment your food, we know we are doing it right because they are used to fine dining.”

The service is incomparable, and one of the premier ingredients to the restaurant’s success is the gracious staff, which includes Scarborough and her two sisters from South Bend.

Moser said Mackenzie, Jacqueline and Makayla Scarborough “are like daughters to me” and very special because customers recognize their hard work and commitment to the business. Makayla left to serve the country in the U.S. Army last week, and her sisters will miss her around the cafe, but they also realize the strength of her passion to serve.

“We really do love this place and appreciate the customers,” said Mackenzie Scarborough. “People in New Carlisle are pleasant and caring, and they make you want to go out of your way to serve them.”