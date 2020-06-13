Moser’s Austrian Café in New Carlisle takes you to another world

Growing up in Austria with “inspiring” parents and serving and cooking meals at the age of 12 taught Werner Moser what he needed to know about business and culture.
Moser’s Austrian Café, in New Carlisle, Indiana, is the home to some of the most diverse German dishes. The restaurant also offers an assortment of appetizers like a Bavarian meat and cheese platter, bacon, liver and cheese dumpling soups, salads, and beef and pork tips, pork medallions, sirloin steaks, and rainbow trout and prime rib platters.
“I came to the United States in 1982 and opened my restaurant in 1999,” Moser said. “To me, it’s all about sharing our culture and my family that I love very dearly. My restaurant is filled with original recipes I learned at my parents' bed and breakfast in Austria.”
Moser has three entrepreneurial sons who have their own respective businesses, but Moser’s Austrian Café, nestled in a quaint town between New Buffalo and South Bend, is all about culture. He credits the local business “family” as part of his success and growth.
“We expanded just a few years ago to this beautiful space and everyone has been so supportive,” Moser said. “The whole town complements one another, and if you want pizza, ice cream, and bowling, you go to Black Cat or there’s the Irish Pub or you can go boutique shopping at The Village Shoppes. This town is a very special place with special people.”
Moser calls his restaurant, like many local businesses, a “destination experience” because you may be sitting next to folks from Chicago, Goshen, Porter County, Wisconsin or Michigan on any given day.
“You never know who is going to walk through these doors,” said George Klein, of Valparaiso. “There’s nothing like this place and people just embrace the culture. The staff is so friendly and welcoming.”
Customers couldn’t help but make suggestions from their eclectic German beer menu on tap, including Stiegel, Hacker Pschorr, Hirter Morchl and Paulaner Weiss. Moser is particularly honored to highlight the collection of steins that ranged from 1/3 to 5 liters.
“You have to earn your steins,” Moser insisted. “Customers earn their way to the larger steins, and they are proud of the size of those steins and the fine drinking culture they represent.”
Moser was quick to mention the restaurant’s Bloody Mary Bar reminding, “the photos don’t do them justice.” The bacon, veggies, steak medallions, fresh olives, shrimp and pork roast kabobs dangling from each glass suggests they could be a meal in itself.
Connected to the restaurant is a tantalizing dessert celebration that tenders German pastries like apple strudels and awe-inspiring German chocolate cake, mouth-watering cannolis, homemade candies, including orange, raspberry, peanut creams and pixies, with a full coffee bar. Moser’s business partner, Margaret Czarnecki, applauds pastry chef Mike Jackson and his understudy, Makayla Scarborough.
“This is such a fun and tight-knit community,” Czarnecki said. “We are proud to serve some of Werner’s mother’s family recipes like the strudels and cakes. When summer comes, and folks from Chicago and big neighboring cities compliment your food, we know we are doing it right because they are used to fine dining.”
The service is incomparable, and one of the premier ingredients to the restaurant’s success is the gracious staff, which includes Scarborough and her two sisters from South Bend.
Moser said Mackenzie, Jacqueline and Makayla Scarborough “are like daughters to me” and very special because customers recognize their hard work and commitment to the business. Makayla left to serve the country in the U.S. Army last week, and her sisters will miss her around the cafe, but they also realize the strength of her passion to serve.
“We really do love this place and appreciate the customers,” said Mackenzie Scarborough. “People in New Carlisle are pleasant and caring, and they make you want to go out of your way to serve them.”
The restaurant is filled with Austrian memorabilia, including family photos, paintings of Moser’s homeland, and the legacy of the European half-goat, half-demon Krampus, known to terrorize misbehaving children at Christmastime. A few times a month in the summer and during Oktoberfest, the Alphornguppe Alpine Echoes fill the air playing German’s favorite hymns with their alpine horns.
Moser speaks with his Austrian accent, and when pressed about his biggest adjustment to moving to New Carlisle from his homeland, he said, “All the flatlands.”
Moser’s father visited the restaurant years prior to his death and was very impressed with his son’s restaurant, Moser said. His mother, “who can’t get around like she used to,” can take pride in knowing her son is sharing her legacy of service and unity by bringing people an authentic Austrian dining experience.
Gallery: Preview of Blue Chip Casino's new health and safety protocols
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!