MOWNWI’s Phone Pal Program offers social connection to clients

Two years ago, when the pandemic hit the U.S., resulting in a shutdown of any business or service deemed non-essential, it had a negative impact on many of the people who depend on non-profits for various services. However, many of those agencies and organizations did their best to pivot and continue to provide help in a modified manner. One of those organizations was Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

With contact-free delivery, they were able to continue delivering meals to those in the community who are elderly, handicapped or unable to prepare meals on their own. The need for nutrition was still being met, but something also very important was missing - the social connection that the clients had in interacting with the volunteers delivering their meals. That’s when personnel with MOWNWI decided to pivot once again and find a way to help restore that connection and communication between clients and volunteers that they were missing and craving.

Thanks to a program called “Phone Pal,” those who were as hungry for conversation as they were for a balanced meal were able to have that need fulfilled, even if it wasn’t in person. Volunteers were connected with clients by phone and able to check in with them regularly. The Phone Pal program was initiated by then-Volunteer Manager Joan Vith, who has since retired.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana’s main objective is to provide meals, but it’s not the only purpose. The regular deliveries allow staff to check on the well-being of clients and ensure that they are safe. Volunteers can initiate help for clients who fail to answer the door or are in distress. Further, it gives clients an opportunity to engage in conversation with someone who is likely the only visitor that client sees on a regular basis. It goes beyond just dropping off a meal.

“For years we have known Meals on Wheels is so much more than a meal. Meals on Wheels wellness checks are a critical piece of the service we provide. For those that don’t answer the door when the volunteer arrives, our team makes the necessary calls to ensure the client is safe. The Phone Pal program has been an initiative we have wanted to develop. It was the answer to making a difference when COVID hit our community,” said Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Sandra Noe. “The phone pal program is the core of human kindness - the hope that our world is a good place to live.”

Loneliness is a huge problem for the senior population and one that became more prominent as they separated from others to protect themselves from COVID. Loneliness has been shown to increase risk of diseases and earlier death in the elderly as well as depression and it is associated with billions in annual Medicare spending.

“Those who receive the meal as well as those who deliver have told us, the visit is where the heart and soul connect, where the true impact is made. In those few moments, a day filled with isolation is filled with the joy of knowing someone cares. The phone pal program grew out of this 'more than a meal’ concept,” said Noe. “All of us experienced the true impact of social isolation during COVID - a sense of loss of community and engagement and hug from a friend or loved one. The phone pal program has brought the community caring to both the volunteers and the client. For the volunteer, it was a sense of, 'I can still make a difference.’ For the client, they know someone cares.”

Clients are given the opportunity to participate in Phone Pal, and if they opt in, they are matched with a volunteer in their area. While it began early in the pandemic, the program is now a key part of MOWNWI’s services to the community.

Some success stories of the program were shared in MOWNWI’s newsletter. One came from volunteer Michelle Hurst, who has been a phone pal for four clients. She said that the phone calls lifted her spirits as much as it did theirs.

“I have four clients that I speak with weekly - each a unique individual. At first, I wondered if I would find something to talk about or if it would be awkward or intrusive. Within a few weeks I began to know these folks and came to hear about their lives and families. I began to look forward to hearing about what was gong on in their lives,” she said. “When I say it’s my weekly pick-me-up, I mean it. Sometimes the clients are a bit blue or not feeling the greatest, but by the end of the call we are usually laughing and both our spirits are lifted. I think I make a difference in their lives and I know they do in mine.”

To get involved as a meal delivery driver, phone pal or to help in the office or kitchen, contact Volunteer Manager Charlie Misovye at charlie@mownwi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0