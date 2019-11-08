Members of the Munster Board of Parks and Recreation and the Town Council were joined by staff and residents Wednesday for the grand opening of the Centennial Park fitness stairs.
The stairs offer exercise but also provide erosion control of the landfill cap. They are modeled after those used in national parks to mitigate excess runoff, and are designed to be lightweight and flexible to account for the possibility of shifting from the soil and refuse.
The 82 stairs have a rise of approximately 45 feet.
Flexamat is installed along the outer edges of the stairs and will direct and slow down water runoff.