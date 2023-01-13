Murals enhance NWI communities via grant funding

Public art adds an element of beauty to its surroundings, in addition to highlighting the talent of artists by bringing their creations to a larger audience.

The state helped advance those goals in 2022 by supporting more than 40 projects in 33 counties, including Lake and Porter, as part of a grant program by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. The projects were completed by various local organizations.

"These public art projects help tell the stories of our local communities in beautiful and enriching ways," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "I hope first-time visitors and longtime residents alike will be able to enjoy these new assets and feel a sense of pride and belonging in Indiana.”

Cities, towns, destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce, private businesses and more applied for up to $5,000 to fund a public art project in their community. More than $200,000 was awarded in May, and murals were completed over the next few months.

Some of those murals can be seen in Whiting, Gary, Porter and Munster.

In Whiting, you’ll find a mural by Felix Maldonado on the south wall of the main building of Calumet College of St. Joseph: a colorful image of faces and flowers with Lake Michigan and Wolf Lake as a backdrop.

"The mural produced through the Visit Indiana Public Art Grant not only enhances the exterior of Calumet College and provides a vibrant piece of artwork for those that bike and walk the trails through Hammond, but it really reflects the unique characteristic of an Indiana region that combines natural resources, heavy industry, and a strong and diverse community,” college President Amy McCormack said.

In Munster, a mural adorns the west wall of the building at 5 Ridge Road that houses Water’s Edge Gift, Garden & Pond Center. Situated at the corner of State Line Road and Ridge Road, it is visible to any driver entering Munster from Illinois. The image, which includes tulips, was created by artist Lindsey Harris through the Munster Civic Foundation.

“A few things came together to bring the mural to reality," Munster Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis said. "The Munster Civic Foundation looks for ways to enhance the quality of life for Munster residents and the community. We planted tulip bulbs in fall 2020 to bring something fresh and new as we were emerging from the COVID pandemic.

"The foundation parlayed the tulip theme into a public art project in 2022, in which over 30 5-foot-tall tulips were planted throughout town. The tulips were sponsored by local businesses, schools, nonprofits and individuals, and a variety of artists added their own unique vision in collaboration with the sponsor to each tulip."

One of the artists the foundation had interviewed for the project said she was more of a muralist.

"We reviewed the artwork of Lyndsey Harris and determined we could enhance the entry point to Munster at the state line on Ridge Road,” Mis said. “Not only would we beautify this location, we would be supporting Water’s Edge, a local business that relocated to this location, but we could also promote the tulip theme to support the public art tulips.”

The foundation voted a budgeted amount to support the mural and, in the meantime, learned of the state's tourism grant for $5,000 to support public art.

“We applied and received the grant, but we had to incorporate several elements into the project to promote tourism in Indiana," Mis explained. "The artist was extremely cooperative in adding a sign shaped like an arrow with the word ‘IN,’ and then we added ‘Indiana’ to the mural. We are quite pleased with the result and hope to have other artwork/murals in the future.”

Carolyn Scofield, owner of Water’s Edge, said the artist did a beautiful job, working on it over the summer when temperatures were well into the 90s in the full sun.

“The outside of the building looks wonderful. It attracts customers. They notice it coming up. They stop and come in and mention how it looks,” Scofield said. “It has enhanced the outside of the building and was a 200% improvement.”

Two murals by Ryan "Arcy" Christenson of RC Murals can be viewed at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Porter.

“The murals we painted with the state grant dollars are part of the Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail," said Christine Livingston, vice president of Indiana Dunes Tourism. "Our artist is a talented graffiti artist, and the content was developed in collaboration with the Miami and Potawatomi tribes.”

A mural has been in progress at Greater Life Chapel, 1241 Grant St. in Gary.

“Public art has been thriving over the past few years, and the IDDC team wanted to be a part of the movement,” said Amy Howell, vice president of tourism, marketing & communication for Visit Indiana. “Engaging local artists seemed like a great way to tell the story of our local communities 'IN Indiana'.”

The project's success led the organization to last week's announcement of a new round of grants for 2023 — the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant (which funded the 40 new murals last year) and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant.

The latter is a matching grant of up to $25,000; the former is a nonmatching grant of up to $10,000 to fund public art projects. The IDDC plans to allocate up to $500,000 for the grants, based the quality of applications received.

Applications are being accepted, with a deadline of 3 p.m. Central time on March 17. For more information, go to visitindiana.com, click the About IDDC link at the top of the page, scroll to and click the For Industry Partners photo, then click Awards & Grants.