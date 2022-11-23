Natural touches, vintage ideas and unconventional lighting make the season bright

Flip the switch. It's time to prepare the house to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

And after spending more time indoors the last few holiday seasons, many are choosing to “bring the outside inside” with their holiday decorations, said Heather McLean, of Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John.

“It’s a lot of natural elements, a lot of greens, whether it’s artificial or fresh-cut greens,” McLean said. “As centerpieces, greens are definitely trending.”

She said there are many varieties to choose from, including cedars, juniper and longer needle pines.

“Those are super popular,” McLean said.

She said branches, birch, willow and woven pieces are among other natural elements people can incorporate into their holiday decor.

“Everyone wants an Instagramable home,” said Lisa Glancy, owner of White Street Market in Frankfort.

Glancy said holiday decorating trends for this year include “vintage glamor” and using traditional colors such as golds and greens.

“We also have pops of red,” she said.

People can incorporate items such as mercury glass table-top decor and glass and crystal LED decor to achieve the vintage glamor look, which she also described as an “upscale ‘Great Gatsby’ ” style of decorating.

“It’s not that it’s so grossly extravagant,” Glancy said. “It’s more of the richness of just being inside and being with family and connecting.”

In home decor during the winter and other times of the year, real-touch faux flowers are often used. For the holidays, green, red and white tulips or other flowers can create a festive look.

“So it makes it pop a little bit more,” Glancy said. “You can always incorporate flowers in trees.”

For those looking to create a vintage look, there are a variety of soft color choices, such as pale pinks and blues.

Glancy said macaron ornaments and vintage reindeer have been among popular items this year.

She also indicated that decorating trends often reflect what’s happening in life.

When it comes to holiday lighting, McLean says don’t limit yourself to mini-bulb strand lights.

She suggests incorporating a different size globe light, frosted bulb or even combining different LED lights.

“Sometimes that’s a really quick and easy way to fill up a tree without buying a ton of decorations,” McLean said. “It’s just adding different sized lights.”

Similarly, many options exist for getting festive outdoors, Glancy said.

“Anyone can do baubles, especially ones that are sparkly, and put them on their outside trees and shrubbery,” Glancy said. “A lot of times, people will take faux stems and put them throughout trees, and it just creates a bit more fullness.”

She said the same concept can be used for shrubs and potted plants.

“Glitter garland and glitter stems also work well,” Glancy said.

She said wreaths and greenery garland remain popular for outside.

“Things that make a statement,” Glancy said. “Not gaudy, but just show well for pictures.”

Each year, it seems people are preparing earlier for the holidays, and Glancy started decorating White Street Market in mid-September.

She announced on social media that the store would be closed for three days, a post that included a teaser of a Christmas tree.

It appears many were ready to start decorating then as well. When she arrived at the store following the three-day closure, several were already in the parking lot ready to check out her merchandise.

“Get it out as soon as you can with such a limited time (for the holidays),” Glancy said of decorating.