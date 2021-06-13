Nature Conservancy

“At over 8,000 acres, Kankakee Sands is one of the largest and most diverse prairie restorations east of the Mississippi,” Edmonson said. “We support 600 plant species, 70 different butterfly species and nearly 250 different birds, many of which rely on grassland habitat for forage and nesting.”

Today, visitors can stroll through the immersive trails to experience migratory bird watching opportunities, a bison viewing area and wetlands.

“Kankakee Sands is providing space for thousands of species to thrive in a natural setting,” Edmonson said. “Without these areas, whole communities of plants would not functionally survive the development and disturbance of society.”

Creatures like the state-endangered regal fritillary butterfly and breeding grassland birds would disappear from Indiana, he said.

“We not only preserve species, but also important ecosystem functions across our site,” Edmonson said. “Our wetlands hold a lot of water, and our soil is teeming with life and organic matter. We are able to let nature thrive and run its course on all levels, and that is important because once you lose those building blocks and populations of species in a place, it is very hard to bring them back in a meaningful way.”