Finding a gift at the last minute is never fun.
Add in the fact that it’s few days before Christmas, and the experience of gift shopping can be downright miserable.
The good news is there are several options available even on Christmas Eve, thanks to extended hours over the holidays and online with expedited shipping.
Gift cards
Gift cards are an easy option for those looking for a last-minute gift, especially now that most can be purchased online — and sent to the recipient's email —from major retailers and
several Region businesses as well.
United Art & Education, for example, sells e-gift cards on its website — www.unitednow.com/retail-stores/schererville — that can be used at its Schererville location, perfect for the teacher, artist, student or child.
Other local retailers and restaurants that offer gift cards online include Lucrezia Cafe and Ristorante in Chesterton and Crown Point (lucreziacafe.com), and Teibel’s in Schererville (www.teibels.com).
"Teibel's provides an option to make your holiday shopping easier," owner Paul Teibel said. "Understanding some customers can't make the trip out to the restaurant, we offer gift cards at teibels.com all season long. We can even add a special message for you."
Gift cards also can be ordered over the phone at 219-865-2000, he said.
Need one more thing for your four-legged family member? For pets or pet owners, Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John (www.alsipnursery.com) offers gift cards in store and online.
“This will give them a perfect opportunity to bring their pet to the store and have a shopping experience together,” said Sandy Richwalski, senior pet manager and buyer.
Grocery stores including Whole Foods (www.wholefoodsmarket.com), Meijer (www.meijer.com), Walmart (www.walmart.com) and Jewel-Osco (www.jewelosco.com) also offer the ability to purchase gift cards online.
For movie lovers, AMC Theatres in Schererville, Hobart and Michigan City (www.amctheatres.com/gift-cards); Goodrich Quality Theaters in Portage (www.gqtmovies.com/gift-cards); and Cinemark in Valparaiso (www.cinemark.com/gifall) offer gift cards online available to send via email —perfect for family and friends who live out of town.
Subscriptions and memberships
Subscriptions just aren’t for magazines anymore. Monthly subscription boxes are a booming business, and there’s one for just about every interest.
The We Craft Box, for example, is a monthly kids craft kit for children age 3 to 9. The company also offers an adult-version for crafters who are never too young for stress relief and fun. (www.wecraftbox.com)
Universal Yums (www.universalyums.com) allows children to travel the world discovering snacks and candies from countries including Spain, Switzerland, Uruguay, Japan and Jordan. Each box comes with a guidebook of trivia and games.
Single boxes also are available for purchase.
Other subscription ideas include magazines, books of the month clubs and even pet food through a company called PetPlate (www.petplate.com), which regularly sends your pup real, fresh-cooked meals.
Memberships are another great gift that can be purchased, and in some cases, even on Christmas morning for those true procrastinators. They’re also a great family gift, especially for any of the Chicago museums, Brookfield Zoo (www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Home), Deep River Waterpark (www.deepriverwaterpark.com), Washington Park Zoo (www.washingtonparkzoo.com), Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum), Friendship Botanic Gardens (friendshipgardens.org) and South Shore Arts (www.southshoreartsonline.org) among others.
Bellaboo’s Children's Play & Discovery Center in Lake Station (www.mybellaboos.com/262/Bellaboos) also offers an annual play pass, and Indiana State Parks offers annual entrance permits (www.stateparkpass.com/indiana-state-park-pass.html). Even the South Shore Line (www.mysouthshoreline.com) offers monthly passes, making trips into Chicago more accessible for family day trips.
Convenience stores
Convenience stores have a lot of options available, and bonus, many are open late on Christmas Eve or even on Christmas Day.
At Walgreens, for example, shelves are stocked with gifts such as the Sharper Image S’mores Maker or the Harry Potter Moonrise Blanket, a great find for Hogwarts fans.
While stopping for gas, the shop can offer sweets, lottery tickets, flowers and even small toys. Combine a gift card from a movie theater with a box of popcorn, bag of candy and soda and you instantly have a memorable holiday gift basket.
Experiences on Christmas Day
If you would rather treat a friend or family member to a Christmas Day experience, most of the Region's casinos are open, including Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City and Ameristar in East Chicago. Many of the casinos also offer special New Year’s Eve events as well.
Movie theaters and bowling alleys typically are open on Christmas as well.
Restaurants including Round the Clock are open on Christmas.