New hospital committed to compassionate care

From the moment Dr. Scott Samlan and his associates met for breakfast over a year ago, they knew their love and passion for their patients was far too substantial to ignore.
The group of doctors took the notes and ideas they scribbled on a napkin and transformed them into the framework for an innovative plan to “bring quick and compassionate, concierge-level care to the community.”
NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital is a fully functional hospital that offers comprehensive medical care for major and minor injuries and state-of-the-art X-Rays, CT Scans, MRIs, Ultrasounds, COVID-19 testing, cardiac monitoring, and trauma center, 24-hour lab and an onsite pharmacy.
“Everyone is in this for the same reason,” said Samlan, NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital chief executive officer. “It’s really about helping people and taking the extra time to make them feel comfortable. That’s what this is all about for us and makes it all worth it.”
Director of Marketing Kevin Frazier feels a considerable part of the hospital’s appeal is that they offer a family-like environment led by some of the most respected ER physicians and nurses that offer a 24/7/365 level of care.
“We have been welcomed with open arms by Franciscan, Community Healthcare, many Chicago hospitals, and others because our mission is to partner with them, as opposed to competing with them, to meet the needs of the community,” said Frazier. “Every single doctor on staff was focused on bringing quality care to their patients. Every member of our staff feels that it is very important to give our patients exceptional care and a positive experience.”
NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital officially opened on June 19, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committed to providing a clean and safe environment for their patients and staff.
The hospital has worked to follow CDC guidelines and with the Indiana Department of Health in addressing day-to-day growing, and changing, COVID concerns.
“We were five emergency physicians that just loved what we were doing but we were ready for a more patient-centered approach,” said Dr. Will Curry, NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital owner. “What we provide is the patient experience. One of those challenges is to get the word out that we are not immediate care, we are a fully functioning hospital.”
