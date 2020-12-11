New hospital committed to compassionate care

From the moment Dr. Scott Samlan and his associates met for breakfast over a year ago, they knew their love and passion for their patients was far too substantial to ignore.

The group of doctors took the notes and ideas they scribbled on a napkin and transformed them into the framework for an innovative plan to “bring quick and compassionate, concierge-level care to the community.”

NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital is a fully functional hospital that offers comprehensive medical care for major and minor injuries and state-of-the-art X-Rays, CT Scans, MRIs, Ultrasounds, COVID-19 testing, cardiac monitoring, and trauma center, 24-hour lab and an onsite pharmacy.

“Everyone is in this for the same reason,” said Samlan, NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital chief executive officer. “It’s really about helping people and taking the extra time to make them feel comfortable. That’s what this is all about for us and makes it all worth it.”

Director of Marketing Kevin Frazier feels a considerable part of the hospital’s appeal is that they offer a family-like environment led by some of the most respected ER physicians and nurses that offer a 24/7/365 level of care.