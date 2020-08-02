New interactive tool helps Hoosiers find 'water trails'

The Department of Natural Resources developed its Where to Paddle tool to help people better find and understand the water trail system in the state, Hurst said. The system launched in early July, and already has more than 20,000 hits from users.

"This has been on our docket for a while. In the '80s, the DNR had paper guides that went over each water trail and what it would look like, access point to access point, what to expect," he said. "That was badly outdated, and we wanted to bring a new guide into the new generation, to be accessible to all."

Water trails are defined as a stream that has at least two public access points, though it may have additional access points as well as other amenities. Unlike on a lake or a reservoir, paddling sports such as canoeing, kayaking, rafting and stand-up paddleboarding are the main form of recreation on water trails, Hurst said.

But people can also engage in boating, floating, fishing, wildlife watching and camping.

"When we were building the Where to Paddle application, we wanted to concentrate more on water trails and less on fishing ponds and lakes," he said.