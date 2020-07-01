NJ halts indoor dining restart, citing mask use, distancing

In fact, the executive order was even more draconian, prohibiting the serving of any beverages or the consumption of any food inside the casino.

Atlantic City tried a smoking ban in 2008, but quickly dropped it after just 20 days when casino revenue plunged and gamblers complained. Since then, smoking has been restricted to no more than 25% of the casino floor.

The Borgata's parent company, MGM Resorts International, said in a statement the conditions just aren't right for them to reopen.

“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” the company said. “The health and safety of our employees and guests are at the center of all that we do, and we regret that, at this time, we are unable to welcome back the thousands of employees who are anxious to return to work. We look forward to a time when it is safe to welcome everyone back.”