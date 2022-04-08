No downward smiles: Laughter yoga can help your mental health, teacher says

Last summer Tanaz Bamboat, of Munster, appeared on WGN-TV to talk about laughter yoga. She first appeared on a WGN-TV Health Watch news segment featuring the topic in 2006 to help spread awareness of this technique to boost mood and improve overall mental health. The last two years have seen mental health at crisis levels through the pandemic as people faced illness from the virus, employment uncertainty, emotional pain from losing people they loved and isolation during shutdowns.

While thoughts of yoga may conjure up images of mats and poses, laughter yoga is quite different. It includes just belly breathing and living in the moment, according to Bamboat.

When she first learned about laughter yoga, she was a bit skeptical. But once she tried it and saw what a difference it could make in her life, she was hooked and wanted to share its benefits. She started a laughter club and underwent training to become a certified laughter yoga coach and ambassador. She couldn’t wait to share the benefits with others.

Bamboat has been leading groups for years for at hospitals, health clubs, social groups, schools and libraries. She then began offering ZOOM sessions for free to help those struggling during the pandemic. “My intention is to make people aware of laughter yoga as a complementary therapy for their overall well-being,” Bamboat said.

The laughter yoga movement began in 1995 by Dr. Madan Kataria in Mumbai, India. It is now being practiced 110 countries around the world. Bamboat was introduced to it in 2004 when she read about Kataria in an Indian newspaper and learned he would be leading a class in Chicago. She tried laughter yoga to help her deal with a difficult time when she was experiencing the effects of bipolar disorder.

“I remember as a child, I loved to laugh and when I lost that laughter, it was like I lost my soul,” she said. In 2007, Bamboat traveled to India to train with Dr. Kataria.

Bamboat's psychiatrist, Dr. Suhayl Nasr, professor of psychiatry with Indiana University, attested to how laughter yoga helped Bamboat and how it can help others.

“It does help with immunity and lowering blood pressure. It helps with better diabetes control and it helps with depression. We know that there is evidence for it,” he said in an interview posted on Bamboat's YouTube channel.

Nasr said that it’s not unusual for bipolar patients to have six or more episodes per year. Once Bamboat started practicing laughter yoga, she went more than 10 years without a single symptom.

“Laughter triggers several hormones in the brain, especially those that are associated with feeling good,” Nasr said. Studies have shown that laughter increases dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin and causes drops in cortisol and adrenaline.

"As a child, we laugh before knowing how to walk or knowing how to talk,” Bamboat said. “As adults, we only laugh 18 times or sometimes less and a child laughs 300 times a day. Whatever we are going through, we need to laugh.”

Bamboat is currently offering free laughter yoga sessions every other Friday at 11 a.m. She has one session today and the next on April 22. You can register online at www.getsetup.io/classes/laughter-yoga/xDuslIrSa.

“Laughter yoga is about voluntary, sustained laughter-how you can learn to laugh even in the absence of humorous stimuli, and even facing adversities, and reap the extraordinary, scientifically proven benefits for our physical as well as mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being,” reads the online description of Bamboat's online sessions.

For more information, visit Bamboat’s website, laughteryoga4u.com, follow her Facebook page “Laughter Yoga 4 U” and subscribe to her YouTube channel, “Laughter Yoga 4 U.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.