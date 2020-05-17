Now is a good time to score hotel deals for future travel

One of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic are hotels.
With current stay-at-home orders that prohibit non-essential travel in much of the country, hotels are pretty empty. Some are housing quarantined COVID-19 patients, first responders/medical workers and the occasional business traveler, while others have had to shut their doors temporarily or permanently.
During the past few weeks — in what would have been the busy travel time of spring break — hotels have been quiet and uncrowded.
Some hotels are coming up with ways to bring in revenue now by offering discounts for future stays. If you’re a traveler, it means a good deal on a future stay. Here are some of the ways hotels are enticing customers to purchase future stays.
BONDS
The luxurious St. Jane Hotel on Michigan Avenue in Chicago is one of several hotels that have been offering bond-type certificates for future stays. The way this “Buy Now, Stay Later” program works is that you can purchase in increments of $100 and 60 days after purchase, the certificate’s value increases to $150. The credit can be used to purchase or discount rooms and multiple certificates can be used. For more info, visit stjanehotel.com/offers/certificate.
Chicago’s LondonHouse is doing a similar certificate program and the value can be used toward your room cost, food or other hotel amenities.
“We are selling bonds for $100 each that will be worth $150 after 60 days that can be applied to an overnight stay,” said Don Barnett, director of sales and marketing with London House. “Any food and beverage purchased during your stay can be charged to your room and applied toward your bond credit, but the bonds can't be used for food and beverage exclusively. There are some blackout dates that may apply, however there is no expiration date. Bonds cannot be used for group or event bookings. The bond can be applied to your stay regardless of what rate you pay, as long as you book directly. If you pre-purchase through a site such as Expedia, you won't be able to apply it to your stay.”
For more information, email sales@londonhouse.com.
GIFT CARD BONUSES
Kohler Waters Spa with locations in Kohler and Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Chicago are offering a free $20 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card. Kohler Waters Spa at Destination Kohler in Koehler is the only Forbes Five-Star-rated spa in Wisconsin and one of 85 in the world. Guests can enjoy the latest hydrotherapy treatments, facial and body services.
