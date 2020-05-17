Now is a good time to score hotel deals for future travel

“We are selling bonds for $100 each that will be worth $150 after 60 days that can be applied to an overnight stay,” said Don Barnett, director of sales and marketing with London House. “Any food and beverage purchased during your stay can be charged to your room and applied toward your bond credit, but the bonds can't be used for food and beverage exclusively. There are some blackout dates that may apply, however there is no expiration date. Bonds cannot be used for group or event bookings. The bond can be applied to your stay regardless of what rate you pay, as long as you book directly. If you pre-purchase through a site such as Expedia, you won't be able to apply it to your stay.”