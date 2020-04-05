Now's the perfect time to make a travel bucket list

There are no rules when it comes to the bucket list. It’s just what you want to do in your life, whether it’s skydiving or writing a memoir or running a marathon. Many people put travel on their bucket lists - the places they most dream of visiting. Some people write reasonable wishes and others fill it with the most unrealistic, impossible-sounding feats.

Some people have more than one bucket list. I do. I have one of things I’d like to accomplish, another of places I’d like to go and I also keep an ongoing foodie bucket list of restaurants in the area (and some far away) that I’d like to try.

One of my favorite movies is "Last Holiday," a 2006 film starring Queen Latifah. Look it up and watch it while you’re stuck at home. It’s a cute, feelgood story that will make you laugh and smile — maybe even shed a happy tear or two. I won’t give any spoilers other than to say that her character has long wanted to visit the Czech Republic for a luxury vacation at Grandhotel Pupp, and she takes her life savings and makes it happen when she is told she doesn’t have long to live. Ever since seeing the movie, the Czech Republic has been on the top of my bucket list. The scenery was breathtaking and I can only imagine how beautiful it would be seeing it in person.