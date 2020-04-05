Now's the perfect time to make a travel bucket list

A funny post popped up in my Facebook feed recently.
“Gas prices the lowest they’ve been in 30 years. Can’t drive anywhere. Air Fares are crazy cheap. Can’t fly anywhere. It’s like we’re stuck in an Alanis Morisette song.”
For those who aren’t familiar with Morissette and her music, that song would be her 1996 “Ironic” with lyrics that included “It’s like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife,” and "An old man turned 98. He won the lottery and died the next day.”
And there’s a lot about the current times that would fit into that song.
Right now would be the ideal time to travel. Costs are way down. Kids have clear schedules. The weather is starting to warm up. Traffic is lighter. It could never be more inexpensive to travel. But…everything is closed. And even if it weren’t, there’s this global pandemic that is causing us all to take shelter in our homes for the safety of ourselves and everyone else.
But, it won’t last forever, even if it feels like it will some days. We’ll one day be able to travel again and now is the perfect time to make plans for the occasion. If you don’t have a “bucket list," you have plenty of time now to work on it.” A bucket list, of course, is a list of things you want to do before you kick the bucket, or leave this earth.
There are no rules when it comes to the bucket list. It’s just what you want to do in your life, whether it’s skydiving or writing a memoir or running a marathon. Many people put travel on their bucket lists - the places they most dream of visiting. Some people write reasonable wishes and others fill it with the most unrealistic, impossible-sounding feats.
Some people have more than one bucket list. I do. I have one of things I’d like to accomplish, another of places I’d like to go and I also keep an ongoing foodie bucket list of restaurants in the area (and some far away) that I’d like to try.
One of my favorite movies is "Last Holiday," a 2006 film starring Queen Latifah. Look it up and watch it while you’re stuck at home. It’s a cute, feelgood story that will make you laugh and smile — maybe even shed a happy tear or two. I won’t give any spoilers other than to say that her character has long wanted to visit the Czech Republic for a luxury vacation at Grandhotel Pupp, and she takes her life savings and makes it happen when she is told she doesn’t have long to live. Ever since seeing the movie, the Czech Republic has been on the top of my bucket list. The scenery was breathtaking and I can only imagine how beautiful it would be seeing it in person.
As I’ve been diving deeply into genealogy research the last year or two, my desire to visit England and Ireland and Scotland has gotten stronger. I’m learning more and more about relatives who lived there centuries ago. My aunt has shared photos of her visits to grave sites overseas and villages where our family originated.
I’ve also always wanted to visit Germany, where my father-in-law was raised before immigrating to America as a teenager. My husband's cousins and aunt have been to the U.S. several times and we’d love to go there and spend time with them, and see where my husband’s family is from.
Such extravagant trips are ones that require a lot of saving and planning, and maybe I’ll get there eventually, maybe I won’t. But they're on my list.
There are also a lot of sites the in U.S. I haven’t seen, and so many places I haven’t been. In the coming weeks, I’ll be looking closer at some of them online and prioritizing where I want to go once the travel bans are lifted.
Researching a trip has never been easier. I remember our travels when I was first married in the early 1990s, when we planned them out entirely through scanning travel guides and charting our route with a Rand McNally map. Now everything is there on a screen and accessible with a few clicks.
During this stay-at-home order, visitor bureaus and travel professionals have been working hard on videos and virtual visits to allow people to get a taste of what a locale is like without leaving our homes. Take advantage of that. Live a little through technology while we must be home, and make your list of what you want to see in person with your own eyes once we’re able to get out again.
