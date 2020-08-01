Nutritionist has tips for healthy, fun meals whether your child is learning in school or at home

Kids often respond well to charts, and Twardy said using a chart may help increase fruit and vegetable consumption. “If you’re having trouble with your kids not eating their fruits or vegetables, make a chart of different fruits and vegetables and then have the child put a check mark next to the fruits or vegetables they agree to eat in their lunches and then just alternate between them,” she said.

Another tip for making lunchtime less stressful is making time for meal prep and planning rather than scrambling at the last minute to pull something together. “Make time at night to individually portion items into bags or put items in food storage containers in the fridge, so in the morning you can just grab and go. Have a special section in your fridge dedicated to this, so nothing gets missed,” suggested Twardy. “A well-balanced meal plan includes lots of variety. At the same time, it is normal for kids to be picky at times and want the same thing all week. Work with them to find alternatives they will eat. Kids usually like fun, bright, colorful foods, so if you have a picky eater, make star shaped or heart sandwiches using a cookie cutter or try a colorful fruit salad.”