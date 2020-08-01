You have permission to edit this article.
Nutritionist has tips for healthy, fun meals whether your child is learning in school or at home
Nutritionist has tips for healthy, fun meals whether your child is learning in school or at home

As kids head back to school — in a classroom or at home — things will be much different.

COVID-19 has affected every aspect of life, including food service. And that tkes on new significance with the school year set to begin — with children eating in a socially distanced classroom or having lunch at their own dining room table. Safety is a priority, while maintaining healthy eating habits.

To that end, schools are working to reduce risk by increasing distance between students, having fewer items to touch and offering disposable containers and utensils for meals that still adhere to nutritional guidelines.

If your child will be e-learning this fall, mealtime can mean you'll be making meals at home or picking up prepared meals from school.

For those returning to in-school learning, packing a lunch is little changed: You want something that is healthy but that your kids will willingly consume.

Kristal Twardy,  a registered dietitian with Franciscan Wellcare, suggests involving kids in the process to make them more likely to eat what you make.

“If you have them help you plan or even prepare the meals, it will make it so they are more likely to eat them,” she said. “Talk with your kids about what is going into each lunch and agree on a grain, protein, fruit and vegetable, and include a calcium source or beverage, like milk.”

Kids often respond well to charts, and Twardy said using a chart may help increase fruit and vegetable consumption. “If you’re having trouble with your kids not eating their fruits or vegetables, make a chart of different fruits and vegetables and then have the child put a check mark next to the fruits or vegetables they agree to eat in their lunches and then just alternate between them,” she said.

Another tip for making lunchtime less stressful is making time for meal prep and planning rather than scrambling at the last minute to pull something together. “Make time at night to individually portion items into bags or put items in food storage containers in the fridge, so in the morning you can just grab and go. Have a special section in your fridge dedicated to this, so nothing gets missed,” suggested Twardy. “A well-balanced meal plan includes lots of variety. At the same time, it is normal for kids to be picky at times and want the same thing all week. Work with them to find alternatives they will eat. Kids usually like fun, bright, colorful foods, so if you have a picky eater, make star shaped or heart sandwiches using a cookie cutter or try a colorful fruit salad.”

Some kids are big dippers and letting them play with their food via a container of dip can help transform their eating habits. Or sometimes just having bite-size portions can make a food less daunting for them to tackle. “Keep fresh fruit and vegetables, whole wheat crackers, nut butters, hummus cups, low-fat cottage cheese and yogurt on hand for healthy meals and snacks,” said Twardy.

These tips apply to lunch time for those learning at home.

+8 August: Plan family fun before heading back to school

Eating at school

For school food service directors and administrators, figuring out how to feed a school full of kids a nutritious meal while keeping them from getting too close to each other and touching a minimal amount of objects has become more complicated.

Joseph Blissett, director of food service at Griffith Public Schools, said that there will be a number of changes this year. Families have the option of full-time in-person learning or e-learning and his department will be tasked with accommodating both.

“They’ll be social distancing, requiring masks, having increased sanitizers stations and meals will be boxed. Every other seat will be empty to allow for distancing and some students will eat in classrooms to social distance further,” he said.

It’s also meant adjustments to the menus to accommodate the boxed lunches. “At the high school there had been five or six meal options before and now they’ll be limited to three.” The elementary students had already had just one meal choice and that will continue.

The food service department will also oversee the distribution of meals to those doing e-learning. Blissett said that families would be able to pick up five days worth of meals at one time, probably on a Monday at the school the child would attend.

At the Duneland School Corp., families have an option of full-time, in-person learning with all meals on campus or remote learning with the students receiving grab-and-go boxes.

Duneland Director of Public Relations Bridget Martinson said that lunches will need to be ordered in advance as they normally would be. For those who are e-learning, lunches will be picked up at their regular school building.

“If we end up having to at-home learning for everyone, the plan will change and we will have to work it out for the most centrally located areas. We’re kind of spread out and cover a 92-square-mile area and have nine schools,” she said.

Since March, meals have been available at a number of designated pick-up locations. “At first, meals were being picked up every day, but that got cumbersome for some parents, so we went to picking up meals for several days,” Martinson said. She expects that process to continue.

Those eating at school will be allowed to remove masks for eating, said Martinson. “They’ll have assigned seating and will be distancing and can take the mask off only to eat,” she said. “Then they have to put it back on to converse.”

Martinson said that menu adjustments have also had to be made to be able to box meals, but that they still meet all nutritional guidelines.

