The Thanksgiving meal is often all about the turkey, but it's more of an ensemble cast. No matter how much of the bird and trimmings you put away, there’s always room for pie.
These days there are pies in so many flavors and varieties — filled with berries, loaded with decadent forms of chocolate, infused with spirits, topped mile-high with meringue — you name it. But it’s often the classics (we’re looking at you pumpkin and apple) that shine in this annual gathering.
Rise 'n Roll in Valparaiso may get a lot of buzz for doughnuts, but it knows how to do pies, too. Among its large selection, the all-American apple pie is available all year long. Pumpkin is available from October through December. Kat Navarro, manager at the Valparaiso location, estimates that it sells about 1,500 pies between mid-November and Christmas each year.
While apple is the most popular pie at Rise 'n Roll, the runners-up are Dutch apple, pecan and sour cream blueberry, which Navarro said tastes similar to cheesecake. The big sellers in winter are apple, pecan, pumpkin and pecan apple. Popular summer flavors are cherry, blueberry and cream pie.
“All our pies are hand made by the Amish,” said Navarro. “From start to finish, besides the oven there are no machines involved.”
Nostalgia is what Navarro thinks draws so many people to those pumpkin and apple pies for the holidays.
“They are traditional and most of us have memories of eating these pies as kids with our parents and/or grandparents around us — maybe stealing the whipped cream or ice cream off of someone else's pie,” said Navarro. “It’s a good pie by itself, but add memories, new or old, and something goes from tasting good to tasting great.”
Her thoughts on the secret to making a good pie? “It’s taking your time and really loving what you are doing,” said Navarro, adding that orders for these Amish treats must be placed at least three days in advance.
At Calumet Bakery, which has locations in Lansing, Whiting and Chicago, apple, cherry and Dutch apple pies are available all year long, with apple the best seller, said Susana Barbosa, morning manager at the Lansing location. But starting in October, the seasonal pies come out — pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato and pumpkin chiffon, which is a thicker version of the traditional pumpkin, spiced with nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon.
Barbosa said that the traditional pumpkin and the pecan pies and are the most popular pies for the holidays.
If you're entertaining a small group and don't want a full pie or are more of a filling than a crust person, you can also get pumpkin, apple or cherry slices. And if you want a seasonal treat other than pie, Barbosa recommends the pumpkin doughnuts with a rich cream cheese frosting. Call at least 24 hours in advance to place your holiday pie orders.
At Butterfingers bakeries in Munster and Highland, apple and pumpkin are the only pies baked. Apple is available daily and pumpkin makes its appearance in mid-fall.
Baker’s Square has close to 30 pie varieties and, if you want to snag one for your holiday meal from a location in the Region, be sure to order ahead. It, of course, has the traditional favorites, but also several variations of them such as a no-sugar added apple, a French apple cream cheese and a pumpkin pecan. Other classic flavors include custard, Southern pecan, banana cream and blueberry. For something really decadent, there's caramel pecan silk supreme, chocolate peanut butter cup, French silk or sour cream raisin.
Timbrook Kitchens in Munster takes orders in advance for its sweet and savory pies. Among the options are caramel apple crunch, pecan cheese, key lime, triple berry streusel and French cherry almond glaze. You can also choose from six varieties of cheesecake.
