All about pie

According to data from chowhound.com, the most popular pie flavor in Indiana is peanut butter pie (based on the most searched pie on Google during the week leading up to Pi Day on March 14.)

According to the American Pie Council, pie has been around since the ancient Egyptians.

The early pies were predominately made of meat.

The first pie recipe was published by the Romans — a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie.

Early English pies were often made using fowl with the legs were left to hang over the side of the dish to serve as handles.

Fruit pies and tarts (pasties) were likely first made in England in the 1500s.

England credits making the first cherry pie to Queen Elizabeth I.

Pie came to America with English settlers and they were made in long narrow pans. They were called “coffins.”