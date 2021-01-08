NWI filled with places to cross-country ski and snowshoe

Once the holiday hoopla is over, it doesn’t take long for cabin fever to set in. And this year, with the pandemic limiting where we can go and what we can do, there's a double dose of stir craziness.
But there’s no reason to stay cooped up. Just grab your family and your cross-country skis or head to the one of the many parks in Northwest Indiana where ski and sometimes snowshoe rentals are available.
“Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are popular winter activities at Indiana Dunes National Park,” says Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger/public information officer at the Indiana Dunes National Park. Though any of the park’s trails can be used for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, there are three trails typically recommended for the sport at the park.
“Glenwood Dunes Trail System is an extensive trail system that features interconnected loops through gently rolling wooded dunes ranging from less than a mile to nearly 15 miles,” he says. “The trail system can be accessed from either the Glenwood Dunes parking lot or the Calumet Dunes parking lot.”
Tolleston Dunes Trail System, a 2.9-mile trail that winds amid varied habitats ranging from oak savanna to wetlands, is a good choice for advanced skiers because there are some hills that can be tricky to navigate.
“What was the Miller Woods Trail and was recently renamed the Paul H. Douglas Trail provides a one-mile easy loop with a small hill to navigate,” he says. “Skiers can then take the trail to the beach, and the gently rolling oak savanna makes for a fun skiing adventure for more experienced skiers. In addition, the Harbor Belt, a former train track, can be accessed for a longer, very flat east-west trail.”
For those who want to try snowshoeing, visitors can borrow snowshoes at the Douglas Center at no cost to use on the trails through Miller Woods. It's a great way to try them out to see if you like the sport without having to make a purchase.
“In addition to trails, some people like to hike along the shoreline to see Lake Michigan when it is covered by shelf ice and takes on an almost artic appearance,” continues Rowe, adding the caveat that visitors need to be sure to enjoy this view from the safety of the shoreline and never venture out onto the ice. “Despite its appearance, the ice on Lake Michigan is not solid. In fact, due to the way it is formed through wave action, the shelf ice has many air pockets hidden beneath a snowy cover. A person can easily fall through the ice and into frigid water.”
Typically the park offers ranger-led snowshoeing hikes on some weekends during winter but not this year because of difficulty of maintaining social distancing.
“We invite the public to enjoy the park and its trails this winter on their own,” recommends Rowe, adding that they do recommend there be at least a 3-inch snow base for skiing or snowshoeing.
He also recommends dressing in layers and keeping skin covered to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.
The rangers also ask hikers and snowshoers to walk to the right of the cross-country ski tracks whenever possible to maintain the trail for skiers.
“Many of our local parks also have winter activity opportunities,” says Michelle Senderhauf, director of communications at the Indiana Dunes, noting that people are welcomes to cross-country ski at such parks as Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve, Gabis Arboretum, Imagination Glen Park, Roger-Lakewood Park, and Sunset Hill Farm County Park, all of which have cross-country skiing trails of various lengths.
For beginners and those who just want an enjoyable glide, Lake County Park keeps the trails in Lemon Lake, Stoney Run and Prairie Ridge well groomed.
“Our trails are generally pretty easy, and you can either take the entire loop or turn around when you want,” says Emily Trisler, communications specialist for Lake County Parks & Recreation, adding that the Lemon Lake trail is 8 miles, and at Stoney Run’ trails are 7 miles.
In the mood for exploring or creating your own way, Trisler says that all the Lake County Parks are open for skiing and snowshoeing, though that might mean plowing through unbroken snow — a somewhat more strenuous option.
Ski rentals (but not snowshoes) are available on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and school holidays, otherwise you need to bring your own. Masks are required in the warming house but not on the trail.
“I grew up near Oak Ridge and going through the prairie is very beautiful,” Trisler says.