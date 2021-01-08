NWI filled with places to cross-country ski and snowshoe

For those who want to try snowshoeing, visitors can borrow snowshoes at the Douglas Center at no cost to use on the trails through Miller Woods. It's a great way to try them out to see if you like the sport without having to make a purchase.

“In addition to trails, some people like to hike along the shoreline to see Lake Michigan when it is covered by shelf ice and takes on an almost artic appearance,” continues Rowe, adding the caveat that visitors need to be sure to enjoy this view from the safety of the shoreline and never venture out onto the ice. “Despite its appearance, the ice on Lake Michigan is not solid. In fact, due to the way it is formed through wave action, the shelf ice has many air pockets hidden beneath a snowy cover. A person can easily fall through the ice and into frigid water.”

Typically the park offers ranger-led snowshoeing hikes on some weekends during winter but not this year because of difficulty of maintaining social distancing.

“We invite the public to enjoy the park and its trails this winter on their own,” recommends Rowe, adding that they do recommend there be at least a 3-inch snow base for skiing or snowshoeing.

He also recommends dressing in layers and keeping skin covered to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.