NWI merchants see the upside to regifting

A lot of money is spent each holiday season to purchase gifts for loved ones, co-workers, teachers, babysitters and others in our lives.
According to a Gallup study, individuals are expected to spend $920 on gifts this season (up from $885 last year), exceeding $1 trillion nationwide.
Though a lot of those gifts are met with heartfelt appreciation and used and cherished for years, some get stuck in the back of closets, donated or tossed. Others see a second life in being regifted — or passed on as a gift to someone else.
It might be a piece of clothing that doesn’t fit right, a piece of decor that just doesn’t fit the recipient’s style or something that the recipient won’t use for one reason or another. And they are simply wrapped up and passed on with the original packaging or tags intact.
There are two schools of thought on this. Some oppose it. Others recognize the benefits of reducing waste and cost while making someone else happy.
“I believe it’s a great idea. If you receive an item that you don’t like, then pass it along,” said Gina Bombin-Wilk, owner of web-based Market Street Designs. “Why hang onto it or donate it when someone else may love it?”
She said it works for things such as clothing, throws, hats, gloves or other items that simply don’t fit your style as well as gift cards that you may not plan to use. One thing she considers off limits: “Anything from your spouse.”
Karen Maravilla, owner of It’s Just Serendipity in Hammond, is a big believer in recycling and a collector of vintage products. “For many years at It’s Just Serendipity in January, we offer ‘Swap ’Til You Drop,’ ” she said. “We invite our customers to bring in a gift that they didn’t love and select a gift they do love.”
The event takes place for the whole month of January. “I thought that this would be a really fun way to declutter and at the same time, give our customers a chance to find something that they do like,” said Maravilla. “January can be a dismal month for many people. The holidays are over. The weather in Northwest Indiana is challenging. People get cabin fever. So this is a perfect way to get people out of the house, excited and hopefully they will support the local economy by shopping.”
Maravilla said she’s been hosting the gift swap for seven years.
But because regifting can cause hurt feelings if discovered, The Emily Post Institute discourages it. It states that only rarely is it acceptable under a few circumstances including brand-new gifts that the recipient would like but not something handmade or personalized.
An example of appropriate regifting on emilypost.com is: “Your sister’s coffeemaker just stopped working, and her birthday is days away. You, who are on a budget, have been given an extra coffeemaker. Instead of stashing the extra coffeemaker in your closet, you wrap it in its original box and present it to her. She’s delighted.”
But remember not to regift in the same circle of friends or family and to be mindful of who the original giver was and how they’ll feel should they discovered it.
Carol O’Neill of Lansing knows the feeling. “I had my sister-in-law regift a lovely snowman piece from Marshall Field’s that I had given her the year before. My gift receipt was still inside the lid of the box,” she said.