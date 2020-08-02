You have permission to edit this article.
One man's trash can do good for others
One man's trash can do good for others

Second Life Resale Shoppe, 1800 N. Main St., Crown Point, is among the Region stores selling second-hand merchandise to benefit a non-profit.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Are you one of the many who took to tidying up the past few months as you were spending time at home? Early on, many of the places in the Region that welcome donations of clothing, household items, toys, books, tools and more were closed.

Now as things have opened back up, you have a few options of what to do with all that extra stuff. Rather than tossing it into a dumpster, why not donate it to help a cause? And if you are going to do some shopping, why not make purchases at a place where the profit goes to help a non-profit instead of to a big box store.

Linda Swisher of Merrillville loves the thrill of the hunt and has furnished her house almost entirely through thrift store finds.

“I love shopping thrift stores for home furnishings and decorating items. I can count on two hands the pieces of furniture or decor that I’ve bought new. Everything else was handed down or bought at a thrift store. I love the challenge of finding something pre-loved and in great condition that cost a fortune when it was new,” she said. “Personally — and yes, this sounds selfish — when I buy at a thrift store, for me it’s all about the bargains. If in my opinion something is priced higher than I’d pay, I’ll pass it up. That being said, when Goodwill asks if I want to round up to the next dollar, I almost always do, because they put people to work and they’re doing great things at The Excel Center, an alternative school for adults who want a Core-40 diploma. Now when I donate stuff, I’m more likely to pay more attention to where I donate.”

Some of Swisher's favorite places to shop for furniture bargains are Paws Resale in Highland (which benefits Humane Indiana), Second Life Resale Shoppe in Crown Point (benefiting Crown Point Christian School) and the Region’s Goodwill locations.

The two Habitat ReStores locations in the Region support the Habitat for Humanity organization, which has a mission of “Seeking to put God’s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

“Our Habitat ReStores sell new and gently used items, which help pay for a habitat home building in Lake County,” said Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana Executive Director Dawn Michaels. “We also help keep over one million pounds of items out of our landfills by diverting them into our ReStore for sale.”

While not every item can be recycled back into the community, you can find a list on habitat.org of what items can be accepted. Both the Gary and Merrillville locations are currently accepting donations and people can drop off new and gently used items. Some of the items they are always in need of are gently used kitchen cabinets and gently used working appliances.

“You never know what treasure you might find at a ReStore. We have brand new and gently used items that have been donated by individuals and companies. Our hot sellers are furniture, appliances and building materials.” said Michaels. “I am always amazed at the number of antiques that are donated each year. These gorgeous furniture items may not be ‘in style’ right now, but they are solid wood and the craftsmanship is so beautiful. Clawfoot tables, gossip benches, solid wood doors with the antique door handles, are a few of my favorites I see come through the donation doors.”

For your information

This is not a comprehensive list, but a round-up of a few thrift and resale shops in the Region that support non-profits, charitable programs in area communities or local schools.

Humane Indiana’s Paws Resale & Consignment Shoppe

8149 Kennedy Ave., Highland

219-838-7297, humaneindiana.org

The shop carries everything from home furnishings to sports gear to holiday decor to electronics with inventory changing daily. Not accepting furniture or doing donation pickups at this time.

Bibles for Missions Thrift Center

2821 Highway Ave., Highland

219-923-6436, biblesformissions.org

Funds are raised through thrift centers operated by volunteers to achieve their mission of reaching people for Christ by providing funds for worldwide bible placement.

Habitat for Humanity Re-Store

3823 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville

6114 Ridge Road, Gary

habitat.org

Donations can be made in-store or you can call a location for a large pick-up. Call to confirm donation hours (which are different than store hours). The Merrillville location will re-open soon. Gary location is currently open. See website for list of items accepted.

Salvation Army Thrift Store

600 81st Ave., Merrillville

219-736-6240, salvationarmyusa.org, satruck.org

While donations are on hold right now for the Merrillville location, you can stop in during regular hours to make purchases to help this organization that provides community assistance in many areas, including disaster relief, homelessness prevention, alcohol and drug rehabilitation and food pantries. The organization also takes car donations. There are also stores just over the Illinois border in Chicago Heights and South Holland.

Bethesda Thrift Shop

50 Marks Road, Valparaiso

219-548-3931, bethesda.com

Call to schedule a donation and shop Tuesday - Saturday for gently used items to support mission work of Bethesda.

Restoration Ministries Thrift Store

351 W. 162nd St., South Holland

708-333-6822, restorationministries.net

The Harvey location is temporarily closed, the South Holland location is open. Schedule a donation pick-up online by emailing rmipickup@gmail.com or calling 708-876-8413 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also offer estate sale and moving pick-ups and clean outs. Restoration Ministries is a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and life-changing opportunities to recovering addicts, at-risk youth and families and seniors struggling in poverty. The thrift stores provide financial support for the organization as well as providing job opportunities for those with limited job experience.

Goodwill

goodwill-ni.org

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. operates a number of stores in the Region that support several programs, including employee development courses, youth services, Bridges out of Poverty and Group Violence Intervention. Make donations or shop at locations in Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hobart, Lansing, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, St. John and Valparaiso.

Second Life Resale Shoppe

1800 N. Main St., Crown Point

219-663-5266, secondliferesale.com

The shop was started in 2010 after a study revealed the parents and grandparents of the school were interested in starting a resale shop to benefit the families of the school. A board of directors was appointed, a location was found and the shop was born. They moved into a new location in August of 2017.

New 2 You of Lansing Quality Resale

18230 Torrence Ave., Lansing

708-889-6369, new2youoflansing.com

This resale shop specializes in upscale clothing, accessories, housewares and furniture to provide tuition assistance to families with children who attend Calvin Christian School in South Holland and Lansing Christian School in Lansing.

