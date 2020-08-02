One man's trash can do good for others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you one of the many who took to tidying up the past few months as you were spending time at home? Early on, many of the places in the Region that welcome donations of clothing, household items, toys, books, tools and more were closed.

Now as things have opened back up, you have a few options of what to do with all that extra stuff. Rather than tossing it into a dumpster, why not donate it to help a cause? And if you are going to do some shopping, why not make purchases at a place where the profit goes to help a non-profit instead of to a big box store.

Linda Swisher of Merrillville loves the thrill of the hunt and has furnished her house almost entirely through thrift store finds.