One man's trash can do good for others

Are you one of the many who took to tidying up the past few months as you were spending time at home? Early on, many of the places in the Region that welcome donations of clothing, household items, toys, books, tools and more were closed.
Now as things have opened back up, you have a few options of what to do with all that extra stuff. Rather than tossing it into a dumpster, why not donate it to help a cause? And if you are going to do some shopping, why not make purchases at a place where the profit goes to help a non-profit instead of to a big box store.
Linda Swisher of Merrillville loves the thrill of the hunt and has furnished her house almost entirely through thrift store finds.
“I love shopping thrift stores for home furnishings and decorating items. I can count on two hands the pieces of furniture or decor that I’ve bought new. Everything else was handed down or bought at a thrift store. I love the challenge of finding something pre-loved and in great condition that cost a fortune when it was new,” she said. “Personally — and yes, this sounds selfish — when I buy at a thrift store, for me it’s all about the bargains. If in my opinion something is priced higher than I’d pay, I’ll pass it up. That being said, when Goodwill asks if I want to round up to the next dollar, I almost always do, because they put people to work and they’re doing great things at The Excel Center, an alternative school for adults who want a Core-40 diploma. Now when I donate stuff, I’m more likely to pay more attention to where I donate.”
Some of Swisher's favorite places to shop for furniture bargains are Paws Resale in Highland (which benefits Humane Indiana), Second Life Resale Shoppe in Crown Point (benefiting Crown Point Christian School) and the Region’s Goodwill locations.
The two Habitat ReStores locations in the Region support the Habitat for Humanity organization, which has a mission of “Seeking to put God’s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
“Our Habitat ReStores sell new and gently used items, which help pay for a habitat home building in Lake County,” said Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana Executive Director Dawn Michaels. “We also help keep over one million pounds of items out of our landfills by diverting them into our ReStore for sale.”
While not every item can be recycled back into the community, you can find a list on habitat.org of what items can be accepted. Both the Gary and Merrillville locations are currently accepting donations and people can drop off new and gently used items. Some of the items they are always in need of are gently used kitchen cabinets and gently used working appliances.
“You never know what treasure you might find at a ReStore. We have brand new and gently used items that have been donated by individuals and companies. Our hot sellers are furniture, appliances and building materials.” said Michaels. “I am always amazed at the number of antiques that are donated each year. These gorgeous furniture items may not be ‘in style’ right now, but they are solid wood and the craftsmanship is so beautiful. Clawfoot tables, gossip benches, solid wood doors with the antique door handles, are a few of my favorites I see come through the donation doors.”
