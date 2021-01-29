Orland Township Strike Force stands ready to start administering COVID vaccine

Move over Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Justice League of America. The Strike Force is here.
That's Orland Township's response to distributing COVID vaccines during the pandemic, an effort Supervisor Paul O’Grady said in December was ready to “spring into action.”
It's still ready.
“We’ve told people ‘hey, we’re ready to go, ready to go, ready to go,’ ’’ O’Grady said. “But it’s tough sledding, let me tell you. It’s not coming easy.”
The township is registered in the state Department of Public Health’s Illinois Comprehensive Automated immunization Registry Exchange program. where it has been tracking vaccine inventory, usage and storage temperatures since 2013. Orland Township officials say they are in good standing with IDPH and has been registered in the ICARE system as a COVID-19 vaccine provider since October, when IDPH first contacted the Health Services department regarding administering the vaccine.
O’Grady and the Strike Force's stakeholders have attended some virtual meetings with Cook County, state and medical personnel, but as with most things about the coronavirus, variable make long-term planning difficult.
It appears the township will be shut out of helping the Phase 1a group — health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
But when 1b opens, a lot more people, including policemen, firemen, teachers and grocery store workers will need the vaccines.
“The 1b phase will have a much bigger group,” O’Grady said. “And it will be a much bigger universe.”
Orland Township, formed in 1850, covers a 36-square mile area that serves more than 100,000 residents in Orland Park, Orland Hills and Tinley Park and unincorporated areas.
The Strike Force includes people who have been administering immunization shots monthly and those who worked the drive-thru flu shot clinic in the fall.
“Orland Township’s annual flu shot program has a huge impact on the health of the community and demonstrates the township’s commitment to the health and well-being of its residents,” said Maureen Waller, an Orland Township resident and professor of nursing at the College of DuPage.
“College of DuPage nursing students have participated in the township’s flu shot program for several years and I have seen, firsthand, the safe, friendly and organized setting residents experience at township clinics. Those same protocols will give residents confidence that Orland Township is a safe and trustworthy location to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Nursing students from Lewis University in Romeoville and St. Xavier University in Chicago are also a part of the Strike Force.
Orland Township also has a staff of 11 nurses who administer vaccines at the township’s monthly immunization clinics. The township nurses are joined by volunteers.
The Strike Force has been champing at the bit for a shot to give out the shots.
“It’s a moment of optimism that we’ve been waiting for,” said Cindy LaPrairie, a township nurse who recently retired from that role at Andrew High School in Tinley Park. “It’s important for everyone’s health and safety to get this vaccine out to as many people as we can, as quickly as we can. As Orland Township nurses, we are proud to be a part of this effort.”
O’Grady says the battle plan is in place.
“We have the refrigerators. We have the nurses. We have the know-how. We know how to keep the logs,” he said.
All he is waiting for is for the county and state government to give him the green light.
That will come…
“I wish I could give you an answer, but it’s stay tuned,” O’Grady said. “Despite our best efforts, we don’t know. We are getting the same questions – when are we getting our vaccine? When? When are we going to get it? It’s going unanswered.
“When they call – we’re ready.”