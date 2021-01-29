Orland Township Strike Force stands ready to start administering COVID vaccine

Orland Township also has a staff of 11 nurses who administer vaccines at the township’s monthly immunization clinics. The township nurses are joined by volunteers.

The Strike Force has been champing at the bit for a shot to give out the shots.

“It’s a moment of optimism that we’ve been waiting for,” said Cindy LaPrairie, a township nurse who recently retired from that role at Andrew High School in Tinley Park. “It’s important for everyone’s health and safety to get this vaccine out to as many people as we can, as quickly as we can. As Orland Township nurses, we are proud to be a part of this effort.”

O’Grady says the battle plan is in place.

“We have the refrigerators. We have the nurses. We have the know-how. We know how to keep the logs,” he said.

All he is waiting for is for the county and state government to give him the green light.

That will come…

“I wish I could give you an answer, but it’s stay tuned,” O’Grady said. “Despite our best efforts, we don’t know. We are getting the same questions – when are we getting our vaccine? When? When are we going to get it? It’s going unanswered.

“When they call – we’re ready.”

