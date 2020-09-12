Out of the Darkness Community Walk to prevent suicide scheduled in Chesterton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A scaled-back Out of the Darkness Community Walk to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention will take place in Chesterton Saturday.

The large walk that normally takes place at Coffee Creek in Chesterton during National Suicide Prevention Month has been switched to a largely virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Teams are still encouraged to walk, they just aren’t able to all gather together as previously done," organizer Kimberly Hamilton said.

Her team will still gather from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chesterton Park at 515 W. Porter Ave. in Chesterton.

"Our team, The Zach Pack, has decided this cause is too important not to follow through with," she said. "I am the team leader and we are walking in honor of my son, Zachary Hamilton, who we tragically lost to suicide on 5/19/2020. To date our team has raised over $13,000 for this cause. We believe this cause deserves the same amount of attention and awareness as other leading causes of death yet individuals are still afraid to reach out because of the stigma surrounding mental health."

The public is invited to join the walkers.