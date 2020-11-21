Pandemic has impacted, but not eliminated, holiday traditions

If your holiday traditions involve piling in the car and heading to Christmas light displays or taking a ride on the state’s Toboggan Run, you may be wondering whether you’ll still be able to enjoy those traditions this year.

The good news is that while some have been cancelled, many holiday traditions in the region and state are still on, even if they have been modified to promote social distancing.

Here are some places open through the season that you can visit to get into the holiday spirit this year. Before heading out, however, make sure you call or check the event’s website to determine whether it is still being held, since COVID-19 responses are continually being updated.

In the region

Festival of Lights and Snowflake Parade, Michigan City

The 30th annual Festival of Lights will once again return this year, though in a different format.

Organizers are still working on finalizing some of the plans, but Michigan City special event coordinator Johnny Stimley says this year’s event will return as a drive-thru display.