Pandemic has impacted, but not eliminated, holiday traditions

If your holiday traditions involve piling in the car and heading to Christmas light displays or taking a ride on the state’s Toboggan Run, you may be wondering whether you’ll still be able to enjoy those traditions this year.
The good news is that while some have been cancelled, many holiday traditions in the region and state are still on, even if they have been modified to promote social distancing.
Here are some places open through the season that you can visit to get into the holiday spirit this year. Before heading out, however, make sure you call or check the event’s website to determine whether it is still being held, since COVID-19 responses are continually being updated.
In the region
Festival of Lights and Snowflake Parade, Michigan City
The 30th annual Festival of Lights will once again return this year, though in a different format.
Organizers are still working on finalizing some of the plans, but Michigan City special event coordinator Johnny Stimley says this year’s event will return as a drive-thru display.
The Snowflake Parade that traditionally kicks off the Festival of Lights will still go on as well, but in a format reversal. Instead of a traditional parade in which spectators stand along the street, this year, units will be on the side and spectators will drive through the parade.
The parade will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in Washington Park along Fedder Drive. Parade entries will line the drive, with a minimum of 20 feet in between each entry, Stimley said.
The event will include a food drive in which visitors can drop off nonperishable items at the beginning of the parade route. At the end, Santa and his elves will appear and will collect letters from children. Stimley says to include a return address since Santa will mail letters back to the children.
Once the parade is completed, the Festival of Lights will kick off at Washington Park. The free lights festival will run every evening through early January.
FYI: 219-873-1400, Ext. 2003
'A Christmas Story' exhibit, Hammond
The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is offering its annual “‘A Christmas Story’ Comes Home” exhibit now through Jan. 3. The exhibit will feature six animatronic window displays from Macy’s Department Store in New York City that highlight different scenes from the movie. The welcome center will limit the number of visitors at one time and masks are required for all adults and children who are old enough to walk.
FYI: 219-989-7979
Harvest Tyme Lights, Lowell
Harvest Tyme Farm Park will host a half-mile drive-thru Christmas light display beginning Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 30. The event will be open most Friday, Saturday and Sundays, though during the week of Christmas, the light display will be open Dec. 26-30. Santa also will make an appearance during parts of the event.
FYI: harvesttymefun.com
Crown Point’s Tour of Lights
Those who don’t want to venture far and stay within the safety of their own cars can check out Crown Point’s Tour of Lights. Crown Point residents interested in signing up their homes to be an entry in the Tour of Lights can do so on the city’s website now through Nov. 27. Once all entries are in, the city will provide a self-guided map on its website and Facebook page beginning Dec. 14. This year, due to COVID-19, there will be no trolleys.
FYI: crownpoint.in.gov
Winter Lights Drive-Through, Valparaiso
Although the annual Winter Lights Night Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Sunset Hill Farm County Park will host its winter lights drive-through event beginning Nov. 28. The event will run through Dec. 31 and will feature a winter lights display set to music.
A short road trip
Gift of Lights, Potawatomi Zoo
This year’s Gift of Lights will return, but with a few restrictions in place. The light display, which runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20, will feature more than a million lights. Sants is scheduled to be in the Red Barn every night from 6 to 8 p.m., and Elsa will be at the zoo from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. There will be timed ticketing for the Gift of Lights, so tickets are only available online currently.
FYI: potawatomizoo.org
Christmas in the Commons, New Lenox, Ill.
About half an hour east of Munster is New Lenox, home to the largest illuminated Santa Claus in the United States.
The town will host its annual Christmas in the Commons on the weekends of Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 in the New Lenox Commons. In addition to the Santa Claus covered in 18,500 LED lights, visitors will enjoy an outdoor holiday market, horse-drawn wagon rides and ice skating.
FYI: newlenox.net
Lincoln Park Zoolights, Chicago
The Lincoln Park Zoo will once again host its annual Zoolights event from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 3. Tickets must be purchased for the event, which will feature hundreds of luminous displays and millions of illuminated lights. Groups cannot exceed 10 people, and animal buildings will be closed. The zoo also advises those who have been to any of the states listed in the city’s emergency travel order within the last 14 days to not visit the zoo.
FYI: lpzoo.org
Winter Wonderland Festival of Trees, Lockport, Ill.
Near Joliet, Ill., Lockport will host its Winter Wonderland Festival of Trees Nov. 28 through Dec. 13 at Central Square Lawn.
As part of the event, businesses and organizations will decorate trees that visitors can enjoy as they walk around the central square.
FYI: lockportpark.org
Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, Lisle, Ill.
In years past, the arboretum has hosted a hike through a wonderland of lights. This year, the organization will host its “Illumination: Tree Lights” event as a drive-thru experience. The event, which runs through Jan. 3, will include five newly designed sights along a two-mile road, a musical soundtrack and a tunnel of lights.
FYI: mortonarb.org
Holiday Magic, Brookfield Zoo
A favorite each year at the Brookfield Zoo, this year’s event will return with a few restrictions in place. Advance admission and parking tickets are required so that the zoo can limit crowds by selling tickets in 20-minute increments. “Holiday Magic” features more than a million LED lights, with a 600-foot-long tunnel synchronized to music as the centerpiece attraction. Cancelled this year are Santa visits, though the zoo will have a life-size cutout that guests can take their picture with instead. Indoor spaces will be closed as well.
FYI: czs.org/HolidayMagic
Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy
Though the town’s Holiday Light Parade has been cancelled this year, its Lights of Joy event is still on. Lights of Joy is a 1.5-mile long drive-thru light display. With more than 2 million lights, the event allows visitors to tune their radios to a Christmas music broadcast to get the full holiday effect. The event begins Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 2. While in town, check out the downtown shopping area for other holiday light displays.
Toboggan Run, Pokagon State Park
About a two-hour drive east from Valparaiso is a thrill ride like no other. Known for its vertical drop of 90 feet over the course of a quarter mile, the Toboggan Run is one of the most popular winter attractions in the state.
In fact, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, about 90,000 riders take a turn on the refrigerated run that has recorded a top speed of 42 miles per hour.
The Toboggan Run is located at Pokagon State Park near Angola. Its season begins Nov. 27 and runs through Feb. 28, 2021. The DNR is regularly updating its website with closures, but currently, most outdoor activities are open at the park, including the Toboggan Run.
FYI: in.gov/dnr
Christmas at the Seiberling, Kokomo
The historic Seiberling Mansion, located in Kokomo, is decorated both inside and out. Its Victorian elegance is complemented with a collection of holiday trees, wreaths, garlands and other timeless decorations. Limited tickets are available for tours beginning Nov. 28, with face masks and social distancing enforced. A free virtual tour also will be provided opening night at facebook.com/HCHistory.
FYI: 765-452-4314 or hchistory.org
