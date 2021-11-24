Pandemic, supp[y chain concerns boost local 'Shop Small' efforts

Fezler: The St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce has been actively participating in Small Business Saturday for many years. While our job is to showcase our local businesses all year long, this day helps us bring awareness to and celebrate these businesses that make our local economies strong. In the past, we have encouraged residents to stop into their favorite shop or visit a new one. We would love to host a small business scavenger hunt to help draw attention to our businesses and get new faces in the door, but this would probably take place in the spring with the hopes that the pandemic will be on the downward cycle and people will be looking to get out in their communities again.