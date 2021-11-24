Pandemic, supp[y chain concerns boost local 'Shop Small' efforts

Take a look at the pileup of boxes on any suburban porch or the proliferation of massive warehouses in rural fields and the message is clear — the retail landscape tilts toward e-commerce.
But Nov. 27 strikes a blow for the local guys. Tucked between the big box behemoth of Black Friday and the online frenzy of Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a reminder to shoppers that the things that make their little towns so great and so unique are the one-outlet, family-owned Main Street shops and services that have been the backbone of their communities for so long.
As Small Business Saturday 2021 (also known as Shop Small Saturday) approaches — this one looking perhaps a little bit better than last year — we reached out to a few area chambers of commerce to find out why this date continues to matter for local merchants and what their organizations are doing to help their members take advantage of it.
Weighing in on these and other topics are Deann Patena, president and CEO of Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce in Merrillville; Gina Fezler, secretary of the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce; and Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
The importance of Small Business Saturday for local merchants
Patena: We have so many small businesses in this area that are worthy of being recognized on Shop Small Saturday, which not only helps create awareness of these businesses and their unique wares and gifts, but also keeps the money in our local communities and allows them to thrive.
Fezler: This is a day that not only draws attention to local businesses, but encourages communities across the nation to shop local and support the very heart of their local economies. Entrepreneurs are such an inspiration to everyone who strives to live the American dream. The heart of the community is fostered by local businesses — employing local people, providing goods and services to a community, creating a strong local economy and giving back locally. Small businesses work to ensure a community thrives and calling attention to this creates added awareness for all days.
Eaton: Because Small Business Saturday is so well known, it becomes an ideal day for small businesses to take advantage of the marketing that is being done nationwide. Small businesses and others can use this day to share the importance of supporting local employers and entrepreneurs. When more businesses speak the same message, their voices become that much louder.
How the lingering pandemic — and tight supply chain — is affecting small businesses
Fezler: Some in-person shopping has been slow to revive as online shopping was dominant during the pandemic. Many small businesses are having to work smarter to advertise and draw in shoppers, so having an event like Small Business Saturday helps create an awareness that small businesses are still here after the pandemic and adding value to our local communities. Small businesses are also having to compete with large merchants, so shipping products, online retailing and marketing to a larger demographic has become a necessity.
Eaton: There are definitely a few side effects of the pandemic that continue to impact our small businesses, with the most prominent lingering impact being shortages — both of workers and of supplies/inventory. The retail environment has been dealing with a labor shortage for the majority of 2021 that will continue to be felt through the end of the year and beyond. Many retailers have had to adjust their hours of operation because of fewer workers, and this will most likely continue.
In response to the shortage of supplies and products, many businesses will be promoting holiday shopping earlier than Small Business Saturday. With limited inventory at big box stores, local retailers can and should promote the uniqueness of the products they provide to encourage locals to spend with them. Also, many small retailers offer gift certificates for their products and will be promoting those as well to help extend the shopping season past the holidays. The St. John-Dyer Chamber also offers gift certificates that can be redeemed at numerous local establishments to help keep local dollars in the community.
A helping hand from the chamber of commerce this holiday season
Patena: The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce will be offering a passport for shoppers on Nov. 27. All members who have a retail opportunity will be able to place an offer in the shopping passport for redemption that day, ranging from a percentage off an item to a free gift.
Fezler: The St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce has been actively participating in Small Business Saturday for many years. While our job is to showcase our local businesses all year long, this day helps us bring awareness to and celebrate these businesses that make our local economies strong. In the past, we have encouraged residents to stop into their favorite shop or visit a new one. We would love to host a small business scavenger hunt to help draw attention to our businesses and get new faces in the door, but this would probably take place in the spring with the hopes that the pandemic will be on the downward cycle and people will be looking to get out in their communities again.
Eaton: As we did last year, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will be promoting a Support Local campaign throughout November and December, which encourages individuals and businesses to shop, spend and give locally throughout the holiday season. Included in the campaign is a Support Local Contest that incentivizes spending dollars locally, and we also distribute signs throughout the city to promote the Support Local Michigan City campaign. We like to think of the entire holiday season as the support local season — not just Small Business Saturday.