Pandemic's challenges impact pets as well as people

Jenny Herbert, a veterinarian at Arbor View Animal Hospital, said it’s important for pet owners to keep in mind that the diseases pet vaccines prevent did not disappear with COVID.

“Should your pet contract one of these preventable diseases, it could become a financial burden to treat them and it could even result in their death, as some of these diseases are not curable, such as rabies,” she said.

Spending more time at home, however, has allowed individuals to better monitor their pets’ well being, Buggie said.

“This enables them to notice subtle changes in their pet’s health,” she said.

Herbert saidone oddity that staff has noticed is an increase in the number of cats with urinary problems or blockages. These cats often show signs of a urinary tract infection, such as frequent urination or straining in the litter box. However, veterinarians have diagnosed many of these cats with feline lower urinary tract disease, or FLUTD.

“FLUTD is typically brought on by stress, and believe it or not, cats can actually become stressed because their owners are home more and not following their usual routines,” Herbert said.