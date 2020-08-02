Pandemic's challenges impact pets as well as people

Veterinarians across Northwest Indiana are seeing a surge in patients, as many families with pets are resuming routine care.
“This spring, when COVID concerns first began, many of our clients were pretty cautious about bringing their pets into the clinic,” said Melissa Buggie, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic. “We encouraged clients to postpone yearly wellness exams, vaccines and routine lab work.”
Elective surgeries at many veterinarian clinics were cancelled in an effort to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals.
Now, vets are seeing an uptick in visits as pet owners address any lapsed vaccinations or changes in their home environments.
“We are a pretty busy practice normally,” Buggie said. “Now we seem even busier.”
Like many veterinary practices, St. John Animal Clinic and Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso are getting caught up on performing routine yearly wellness exams that were postponed from the spring.
Veterinarians say that’s more important than ever, considering that just as some people have become more active or more sedentary during this time, so have their pets.
“Many dogs have gone for more walks than ever in the last few months,” she said. “On the flip side, some owners have been more hesitant to get out and about. So we have seen many patients that have gained a little weight.”
Jenny Herbert, a veterinarian at Arbor View Animal Hospital, said it’s important for pet owners to keep in mind that the diseases pet vaccines prevent did not disappear with COVID.
“Should your pet contract one of these preventable diseases, it could become a financial burden to treat them and it could even result in their death, as some of these diseases are not curable, such as rabies,” she said.
Spending more time at home, however, has allowed individuals to better monitor their pets’ well being, Buggie said.
“This enables them to notice subtle changes in their pet’s health,” she said.
Herbert saidone oddity that staff has noticed is an increase in the number of cats with urinary problems or blockages. These cats often show signs of a urinary tract infection, such as frequent urination or straining in the litter box. However, veterinarians have diagnosed many of these cats with feline lower urinary tract disease, or FLUTD.
“FLUTD is typically brought on by stress, and believe it or not, cats can actually become stressed because their owners are home more and not following their usual routines,” Herbert said.
Buggie said her staff has also seen a surge in new puppies and kittens that have become new family members over the last few months.
“What better time to train and house break a new puppy,” she said.
However, when families return to a more normal work and school schedule, Buggie said she worries these new family members may experience separation anxiety.
“We try to advise new pet owners to have their puppies practice spending time in a crate or confined when home alone,” she said. “This will hopefully allow pets to adjust to our more normal, busy routines.”
For those who haven’t yet made an appointment for their four-legged loved ones, Buggie said it’s important to do so.
“Our pets can’t tell us that they aren’t feeling well,” she said. “Some animals, like cats, tend to hide illness really well. So they may have been sick longer than we might think.”
In Herbert’s experience, she said pets that are ill often contracted the illness before the owner noticed any symptoms.
“A problem that didn’t seem life threatening when they first became sick could become a life threatening problem if you put it off long enough,” Herbert said.
Early detection and treatment of most issues makes for a quicker recovery time, Buggie said.
“Pets also tend to tolerate pain better than humans,” she said. “We can help assess your pet’s pain level and help them feel more comfortable faster.”
For those worried about possible exposure, several veterinarian offices still have precautions in place that encourage social distancing.
“We take the risk of COVID exposure to our staff and clients very seriously,” Herbert said. “We want people to know there are ways to have your pet seen by a veterinarian without the added concern of COVID exposure.”
Many veterinarian offices are offering curbside drop-off and telemedicine appointments, for example.
“For our established clients, we offer home delivery of prescription medications and foods,” Buggie said.
As the current health crisis evolves, veterinary clinics are doing what they can to protect their clients, Herbert said.
“We ask that as pet owners you continue to be patient and understanding with us as we navigate these new waters,” she said. “We truly are in this together and want nothing more than to provide you with great veterinary care and to do so in the safest manner possible.”
