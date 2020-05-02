Parades help celebrate birthdays, recognize first responders and teachers

“We’ve been doing this since the second week of March after school was put on hold,” he said. “We’ll be doing these until the governor eases the restrictions.” They’ve already done about 70 parades and have more lined up in the coming days.

Ghrist works in the elementary schools, and with the approval of his chief, started the parades to help brighten the day of some of the town’s youngest residents.

“It’s been really cool having the officers and (the Munster) Fire Department involved, and they’re enjoying being part of it. I thought this was a positive way to interact with the community under the current circumstances. It’s been a real positive. A lot of people are posting videos and reacting online. Neighbors are coming out and waving. We’re just hoping to make these birthdays memorable for the kids,” he said. "We’ll (be) looking for other positive ways to continue our programs in a safe way.”

In Lansing, Lucille Biondi was turning 97, and her daughter Gloria planned a social distancing birthday in their front yard and put the word out for people to drive by and honk. Her three daughters each put out chairs for their family members spaced far apart in the grass. There were signs and balloons in the yard where Biondi sat beside her porch waving as friends and neighbors drove by. Polka music played in the background.