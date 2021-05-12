Proper training, socialization help prepare pets for the arrival of a human sibling

It’s important to keep cats out of the crib.

“A newborn cannot turn over or even move her head at first, so a heat-seeking cat who chooses to cuddle up close to the baby's face could make it difficult for the child to breathe,” according to the ASPCA. “Close the door to the nursery when the baby is napping.”

Small children can accidentally grab on to fur and skin of pets or poke them. Training with treats can help the pet get accustomed to the poking and pulling.

“With repetition, your dog will start to anticipate tasty treats and simply look to you each time (the dog) gets pinched or grabbed,” according to the ASPCA. “Practice these handling exercises four to eight times per day, and use especially exciting treats, like cheese, chicken or hot dogs.”

It also can be unusual for dogs to see a human crawl on the floor. Crawl by your pet and give your dog a treat when the animal acknowledges you.

When your baby is born, Takacs recommends bringing home a blanket or other item that was on the baby early so your pets can begin getting accustomed to the new smell.

“It helps that transition, we’re trying to make that transition as seamless as we can,” Takacs said.

At introduction, leash the dog and let it "sniff the baby’s feet for a couple of seconds,” the ASPCA said. “Then gently interrupt (the dog’s) investigation by praising (the dog) and asking her to sit or lie down. Reward (the dog) for complying with a few small, tasty treats.”

