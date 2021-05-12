Proper training, socialization help prepare pets for the arrival of a human sibling

Preparing for the arrival of your baby is an exciting and busy time for new parents.
For those with pets, that adds a layer of preparation: How to introduce the little one to the furbaby.
“A lot of it starts with the basics, so you want to make sure there’s a good obedience background, that the dog does have good impulse control,” said Chris Takacs, owner of Takacs Dog Training.
Through training, dogs realize rowdy behavior gets them nothing, but good and calm behavior is the ticket to rewards.
When your dog is behaving properly, repeatedly reward him, Takacs said, including praise.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends obedience training for the dog before the baby comes home.
“Teaching your dog to go away when you ask will enable you to control his movements and interactions with your baby,” according to the ASPCA. “For example, you can use this cue to tell your dog to move away from the baby if (the baby is) crawling toward (your dog) and (the dog) seems uncomfortable.”
If you anticipate a change in routine with your pets, such as when you take them out or feed them, slowly transition into new schedules before the baby comes home.
Takacs said it’s important to start those changes months before the baby is born. “You can’t just throw a switch,” he said.
Takacs also encourages pet owners to purchase a doll and practice activities you will do with your baby. Expectant parents also can find baby noises online to play while doing the activities.
“You’ll practice wrapping the doll, carrying the doll,” Takacs said. “When you start to get a stroller or a baby bed or any of those settings, you’ll start to use that.”
Humane Society of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Freida White understands how changes in pets’ lives can affect them.
White said the organization provides literature and other information when pets are adopted to explain how to prepare them for these changes. Among the training advice is proper socialization to prepare pets for children.
That includes helping them become accustomed to new noises and people who can stress them.
Parents with cats should start months in advance to move litter boxes as necessary. The litter box should be moved a few inches a day to keep the cat from using the old spot.
There are several other ways to prepare your house and your cat and your infant.
“Play tapes of baby noises to acclimate your cat to the new sounds ... or rub baby lotion on your hands before engaging in a pleasant activity with your cat to create positive associations with baby odors,” the ASPCA suggests. “Set up nursery furniture as soon as possible and allow your cat several weeks to investigate before you select surfaces to declare off limits — such as the changing table and crib.”
It’s important to keep cats out of the crib.
“A newborn cannot turn over or even move her head at first, so a heat-seeking cat who chooses to cuddle up close to the baby's face could make it difficult for the child to breathe,” according to the ASPCA. “Close the door to the nursery when the baby is napping.”
Small children can accidentally grab on to fur and skin of pets or poke them. Training with treats can help the pet get accustomed to the poking and pulling.
“With repetition, your dog will start to anticipate tasty treats and simply look to you each time (the dog) gets pinched or grabbed,” according to the ASPCA. “Practice these handling exercises four to eight times per day, and use especially exciting treats, like cheese, chicken or hot dogs.”
It also can be unusual for dogs to see a human crawl on the floor. Crawl by your pet and give your dog a treat when the animal acknowledges you.
When your baby is born, Takacs recommends bringing home a blanket or other item that was on the baby early so your pets can begin getting accustomed to the new smell.
“It helps that transition, we’re trying to make that transition as seamless as we can,” Takacs said.
At introduction, leash the dog and let it "sniff the baby’s feet for a couple of seconds,” the ASPCA said. “Then gently interrupt (the dog’s) investigation by praising (the dog) and asking her to sit or lie down. Reward (the dog) for complying with a few small, tasty treats.”