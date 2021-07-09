People can walk and talk with a doctor at Gabis Arboretum

Anyone who's visited a doctor probably has been advised about the benefits of a healthy diet and exercise.

Walking often is touted for its cardiovascular and health benefits. Fitness trackers encourage people to rack up 10,000 steps a day. And a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that tracked 380,055 people suggests walking daily could add years to one's lifespan.

Community Healthcare System is encouraging people to hit the pavement by hosting Walk and Talk with a Family Medicine Practitioner at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso.

"Community Healthcare System and Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest are collaborating to help you walk your way toward wellness," the health care system said in a news release. "Stroll through the beautiful grounds of Gabis Arboretum as a Community Healthcare System physician offers walkers of all ages health-related knowledge."

The inaugural Walk and Talk will step off at 6 p.m. July 14.

People can walk with Danielle Harris, a family medicine physician with Community Care Network, who will offer tips on staying healthy and safe.

The walk will be for just over a quarter of a mile.