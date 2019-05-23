VALPARAISO — Cameras will be installed at the Porter County Animal Shelter in an effort to prevent pets from being abandoned after hours.
The installation of an outdoor camera was approved Tuesday by the county commissioners.
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment will be installed for general security purposes and to prevent dumping after the county found certain people leaving animals outside the shelter, 3355 Bertholet Blvd., after hours.
“Nobody's stealing or vandalizing the animal shelter, but people are dropping animals off in ways that aren't safe for the animals,” Commissioner Laura Blaney said. “People have left pets outside the gate or they've chained them to the gate.”
Darrin Biggs, the shelter's assistant director, said the last incident occurred in the summer 2018, when a short-haired cat was left in a box in the morning.
“It was already hot and in distress, but we helped it and it has since been adopted,” he said.
Blaney said the deterrent was worthwhile to protect animals, the shelter's staff and the public.
“Imagine a dog chained to a fence all night and then we send one of our staff to assist it,” she said. “They've got no background on the animal.”
Six cameras will be installed — five inside and one over the parking lot, Biggs said.
Blaney stressed that no one has been hurt, but it has happened enough that the county had been discussing installing the cameras for a while.
“We just don't want anyone getting hurt,” she said. "We'd rather do something now than let it escalate."
The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.