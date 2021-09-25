Pets of the Week

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Rusty

Rusty is a mixed breed who was let go because the owner wasn't supposed to have him as a pet and just tossed him out. Rusty is very quiet and dignified. He gets along great with other dogs and has no aggression at all. Rusty is about a year old and is neutered and vaccinated. He would do wonderful with a family.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Rosie

Rosie was bought into the shelter from animal control. She is still trying to adjust to people being nice, as people before the shelter were extremely mean to her. She has battle scars from people who abused her. Rosie is about 2-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated. She would love someone to spend time with me, so she will actually know what love is.

Red