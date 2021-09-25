Pets of the Week

Kennedy
Kennedy was given that name because she was found wandering and exhausted on the train tracks of Kennedy Avenue. She is anxious inside the shelter, but once she goes out in the yard or on a walk she is much more relaxed. She's such a lover and loves to be petted. Her tail never stops wagging and she has a pretty great smile. She is also treat motivated and knows how to sit.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Renny
Renny is a 7 1/2-year-old dilute Tuxie who can be kind of shy at first but can be bribed with treats and play. She would be a wonderful addition to a home who has the patience to allow her to bloom. She is worth it.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Marie
Marie is a super outgoing, cuddly 1 1/2-year-old princess looking for her forever home. She is wonderful with people but does not like other cats so she would be best as an only kitty.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Rusty
Rusty is a mixed breed who was let go because the owner wasn't supposed to have him as a pet and just tossed him out. Rusty is very quiet and dignified. He gets along great with other dogs and has no aggression at all. Rusty is about a year old and is neutered and vaccinated. He would do wonderful with a family.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Rosie
Rosie was bought into the shelter from animal control. She is still trying to adjust to people being nice, as people before the shelter were extremely mean to her. She has battle scars from people who abused her. Rosie is about 2-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated. She would love someone to spend time with me, so she will actually know what love is.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Red
Red is a handsome 5-month-old male, orange Tabby looking for his forever home. He is a playful, curious boy who loves to explore his surroundings. Red also appreciates chin rubs and being petted. He gets along with the resident dog and other cats. Red would love a playmate to expend all his kitten energy with and keep him out of trouble. He is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.