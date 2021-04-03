Pets of the Week

Rascal

Rascal is a male Lurcher who is 7-years-old. Don’t let his age fool you, he’s young at heart. He completed The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program and learned basic obedience commands. Rascal graduated from the program on April 1.

FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Cupcake

Cupcake is a gorgeous young gal with lots of love to give. She absolutely loves her toys. She is currently in a foster home with other dogs and does well. After Cupcake is worn out from playing, she would enjoy a lounge and a snuggle on the couch with you.

FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application on treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Greta