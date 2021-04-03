Pets of the Week

Rascal
Rascal is a male Lurcher who is 7-years-old. Don’t let his age fool you, he’s young at heart. He completed The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program and learned basic obedience commands. Rascal graduated from the program on April 1.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Cupcake
Cupcake is a gorgeous young gal with lots of love to give. She absolutely loves her toys. She is currently in a foster home with other dogs and does well. After Cupcake is worn out from playing, she would enjoy a lounge and a snuggle on the couch with you.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application on treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Greta
Greta is a 7-year-old gal who is still a young pup at heart. She loves walks and playtime. She doesn't have a favorite toy- she loves them all. Come and meet her for yourself and you'll fall in love with this mild-mannered sweetheart.
FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet, fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Moon
Moon is a 2-year-old female brought to ICS after being left alone in an apartment for 3 weeks. She is a sweet little girl looking for her forever home.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Mocha and Blinky
Looking for a true dynamic duo? Mocha is a laid back, super chill dude and Blinky is super outgoing and snuggly. Together they make a great team.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Purdy
Purdy is a 7-year-old female who is quite shy and reserved. She will require someone with love and patience to help her come out of her shell. Purdy would do best in a quiet home.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic