Adopting a forever friend: Rescue group offers hope for pets, joy for humans

Phyllis Stanford knew it was love at first sight when she first locked eyes with a rescue dog she named Auggie.
"Auggie was in a cage all by herself just looking around. As I walked by, I looked down, she looked up, and that was it — I knew I loved her," Stanford said.
Stanford, who lives in Cedar Lake, adopted her Beagle/Terrier mixed puppy nearly eight years ago at PetSmart through Treasured Friends animal rescue.
"I can't believe I can love a little dog this much. She's special," Stanford said.
The adoption by Stanford is just one of several success stories through the nonprofit agency that's been in existence since May 1998, said the group's secretary Liz Canty.
"Our mission is to rescue homeless and unwanted animals, get them spayed and neutered and to their forever homes," Canty said.
The secondary mission is to stop the overpopulation of cats and to get the feral cats fixed.
The group partners with both Griffith and St. John animal control agencies as well as PetSmart in Schererville.
Those looking to adopt a pet can go on the Treasured Friends website to view available dogs or cats and fill out initial adoption paperwork.
Or interested individuals can go to PetSmart, 711 U.S. 41, Schererville, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, to view and then adopt available pets, Canty said.
Cost to adopt adult cats is $60; kittens, $100 or two for $160; the cost for small dogs, purebred dogs and puppies is $300 and other dogs, $200.
The fee includes shots appropriate to age; spaying or neutering, and testing for heart worms, Canty said.
"All the people are crazy about their pets," Canty said.
Canty's husband, Stewart Clark, is among those who found his forever pet through Treasured Friends.
Clark, of Cedar Lake, said he hadn't owned a dog for 15 years or more and was looking to adopt.
Then, through Treasured Friends, Clark found Whisper, a Border Collie/Lab mix who had been scheduled to be euthanized in Kentucky.
"I adopted her at about 4-6 months. She will turn 5 at the end of February. She's an amazing dog and can do almost anything," Clark said.
Clark, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 osteoarthritis, said Whisper is a certified service dog who can assist him in a number of ways.
"I got her and took her to a dog training place and they trained her. She can go get my shoes and turn down the bed at night...She's with me all the time," Clark said.
Clark said he remembers a van coming up from Kentucky and finding his beloved pet at PetSmart.
"I had three minutes to make a 15-year commitment," Clark said.
Treasured Friends, although based in Highland, doesn't have a permanent location.
"We don't have our own shelter," Canty said.
Prior to the pandemic, the 20 or so members had gotten together for meetings in area restaurants.
"We really haven't met in person this past year," Canty said.
The pandemic has also had a negative effect on the group's fundraising events this past year but Canty said some events are in the planning stage including a ticket drawing event on May 1 through Albert's Jewelry.
The members, who come from throughout Northwest Indiana, volunteer their time to pick up homeless and unwanted animals most times fostering them in their own homes until they are put up for adoption.
Treasured Friends members have also driven to pick up unwanted or homeless animals in other states.
"There are members who do transports," Canty said.
Adoption of cats has risen considerable with 526 cats adopted in 2020 versus 396 in 2019.
The number of adopted dogs is down with 100 dogs adopted in 2019 versus 75 in 2020.
Auggie's presence in her home during the pandemic has been especially meaningful for Phyllis Stanford this past year.
"She's been a real comfort. We've been able to do more walks," Stanford said.
The adoption of Auggie has meant everything for Stanford because she recalls her mom had just died and she was living alone in Hammond.
Stanford remembers opening the Times of Northwest Indiana nearly eight years ago and seeing an article about Treasured Friends and PetSmart and thinking about getting a dog.
The former nurse has even co-written an advice column under Auggie's penname for the organization's newsletter.
"Auggie's advice column is a true reflection of her personality--playfulness, good-naturedness, and gentleness-- that I have been blessed to experience every day for nearly eight years. It is a privilege to be able to give something back to the volunteer organization who rescued a little pup who became my best friend," Stanford said.
For more information on Treasured Friends:
219-381-8562
P.O. Box 9234
Highland, IN 46322
