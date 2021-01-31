Adopting a forever friend: Rescue group offers hope for pets, joy for humans

Or interested individuals can go to PetSmart, 711 U.S. 41, Schererville, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, to view and then adopt available pets, Canty said.

Cost to adopt adult cats is $60; kittens, $100 or two for $160; the cost for small dogs, purebred dogs and puppies is $300 and other dogs, $200.

The fee includes shots appropriate to age; spaying or neutering, and testing for heart worms, Canty said.

"All the people are crazy about their pets," Canty said.

Canty's husband, Stewart Clark, is among those who found his forever pet through Treasured Friends.

Clark, of Cedar Lake, said he hadn't owned a dog for 15 years or more and was looking to adopt.

Then, through Treasured Friends, Clark found Whisper, a Border Collie/Lab mix who had been scheduled to be euthanized in Kentucky.

"I adopted her at about 4-6 months. She will turn 5 at the end of February. She's an amazing dog and can do almost anything," Clark said.

Clark, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 osteoarthritis, said Whisper is a certified service dog who can assist him in a number of ways.