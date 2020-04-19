Animal shelters clear as families foster and adopt pets

"I chose to adopt now because it was a perfect time to bring a new loved one into the family because of the extra time on our hands," she said. "My new pit terrier, Scooby, is awesome. I was so surprised that he had been in foster for awhile. He is so loving and friendly."

Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society, said that in the period from March 1 to April 14, the facility has processed 304 adoptions. That’s only slightly up from 288 during the same time period in 2019. However, when you take into consideration that last year’s numbers include several off-site adoption events and adoption centers housed in PetSmart stores, you can see that what’s happening now is extraordinary. The majority of the adoptions done in the past few weeks are being done primarily by virtual means.

“I think factoring that in, it's remarkable,” Klehm said.

With upcoming fundraisers that help support the SSHS cancelled, there’s an urgent need for financial contributions to continue operations. Monetary donations can be made online at southsuburbanhumane.org.

At Humane Indiana’s shelter in Munster, adoptions have been discontinued temporarily. The shelter has emptied and no staff are on site, but all animals have been moved into foster homes.