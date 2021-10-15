Chocolates aren't the only Halloween treats that can harm your pet

A lot of safety tips are doled out for Halloween when it comes to kids and trick-or-treating, but we should also be mindful of risks to the well-being of our four-legged friends.
Candy, decorations, the temptation of an open door when you’re busy handing out candy could post a danger to animals.
Candy
“Chocolate is the big candy to avoid as it contains caffeine and theobromine, which can lead to cardiac issues,” said Dr. Bob Howton of Kouts Animal Clinic. “It is best to check with your veterinarian or consult the emergency clinics as to what to do. Usually you want to induce vomiting but monitoring may be needed as well as activated charcoal. Each pet will react a little differently to chocolate. Some are more sensitive than others.”
Emily Klehm, CEO of South Suburban Humane Society also reminds pet owners that artificial sweeteners in candy can harm pets. “There are two main concerns with Halloween candy: chocolate and artificial sweeteners like xylitol commonly found in gum. Both can be deadly to pets so Halloween candy should be kept out of reach of any four-legged friend.”
If you suspect that your pet has eaten a large amount of candy, Klehm said it’s imperative to seek veterinary care right away. “There are agents that they can administer to help them vomit and they can determine if a more invasive approach is warranted,” she said. “The longer you wait, the more critical the situation can become, so don't delay.”
Decorations
As you decorate for the holidays, be mindful of how enticing the seasonal frills may be to animals. Just like with kids, some items can pose a choking hazard, especially if they appear to be toys.
“Our furry friends can become tangled in some decorations so just be aware when leaving a pet alone that any dangling decorations are out of their reach,” said Klehm.
Trick-or-treaters
If you’re in a neighborhood loaded with kids coming to the door in search of treats, there may be a lot of opportunities for your pet to escape. Take extra care to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“To me, this is the single greatest danger for pets at Halloween. Opening and closing the front door for trick-or-treaters is a huge risk if you have a pet nearby. They can be frightened by the noise, new people and costumes and make a run for it out the front door. Even pets who you might think would never run are at risk to do so with so many variables,” said Klehm.
“I highly recommend crating your pets during trick-or-treat or keeping them safely in a closed bedroom. Consider turning on a fan and TV/radio for ambient noise if the doorbell and people sounds might frighten them. In my opinion, putting them in the backyard is not an option as a scared pet might climb a fence, break through a fence and otherwise get loose. If you must keep your pet near you, leash him/her securely at all times.”
Howton agrees. “As you will be opening and closing the door a lot for trick-or-treaters, it is best just to isolate your pets to another part of the house to avoid them getting out and/or biting a trick-or-treater.”
It’s also not unusual for a pet to nip, bite or scratch at a time like Halloween when there are so many out-of-the-ordinary things happening. Animals can be easily scared and feel threatened by strangers, increased noise and other sensitive situations.
“Many pets definitely get frightened by new situations or unfamiliar sights,” said Klehm. “It's simply not worth the risk to expose them to a situation where they may make a poor choice out of fear.”