Chocolates aren't the only Halloween treats that can harm your pet

Decorations

As you decorate for the holidays, be mindful of how enticing the seasonal frills may be to animals. Just like with kids, some items can pose a choking hazard, especially if they appear to be toys.

“Our furry friends can become tangled in some decorations so just be aware when leaving a pet alone that any dangling decorations are out of their reach,” said Klehm.

Trick-or-treaters

If you’re in a neighborhood loaded with kids coming to the door in search of treats, there may be a lot of opportunities for your pet to escape. Take extra care to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“To me, this is the single greatest danger for pets at Halloween. Opening and closing the front door for trick-or-treaters is a huge risk if you have a pet nearby. They can be frightened by the noise, new people and costumes and make a run for it out the front door. Even pets who you might think would never run are at risk to do so with so many variables,” said Klehm.