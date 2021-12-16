Consider long-term responsibilities before giving an animal as a gift

Many are searching for that perfect present for Christmas, but you might want to think twice if you plan to surprise a loved one with a gift of a pet.

The excitement of getting a pet can quickly change with the responsibilities of raising one.

“We get that all the time and then they’re returned,” Lakeshore PAWS Director Wendi Barker said of pets adopted as gifts.

“If you give an animal as a gift, there’s a good chance that the recipient never wanted an animal in the first place, which could result in neglectful treatment,” according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Many organizations won’t allow people to adopt animals that will be given as a present because of the potential issues associated with it.

“We’re not going to do that for anyone this year,” Barker said. “If someone wants to adopt a dog, they have to adopt it themselves.”

For those who are considering adopting a pet, there are many things to weigh:

Daily activities associated with raising pets is among them. “Feeding, letting them outside, that’s all a lot of work,” Barker said.