Consider long-term responsibilities before giving an animal as a gift

Many are searching for that perfect present for Christmas, but you might want to think twice if you plan to surprise a loved one with a gift of a pet.
The excitement of getting a pet can quickly change with the responsibilities of raising one.
“We get that all the time and then they’re returned,” Lakeshore PAWS Director Wendi Barker said of pets adopted as gifts.
“If you give an animal as a gift, there’s a good chance that the recipient never wanted an animal in the first place, which could result in neglectful treatment,” according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
Many organizations won’t allow people to adopt animals that will be given as a present because of the potential issues associated with it.
“We’re not going to do that for anyone this year,” Barker said. “If someone wants to adopt a dog, they have to adopt it themselves.”
For those who are considering adopting a pet, there are many things to weigh:
Daily activities associated with raising pets is among them. “Feeding, letting them outside, that’s all a lot of work,” Barker said.
The cost of taking care of an animal. “Pets can cost, especially through the pediatric years, the baby years,” Barker said.
For puppies and kittens, there are vaccines, examinations and spay and neuter costs to start. Other expenses continue throughout the years, and then medial costs can rise as pets get older.
“In their senior years, you’re going to have to start picking up medication costs again,” Barker said.
When people can no longer afford to care for their animals, that’s when they end up in shelters and rescues.
Young pets also need proper training. Barker notes that what’s initially viewed as fun and cute with puppies can lead to bad behavior.
“And then they don’t want to pay for training or don’t have the time to train and then you have a dog who’s aggressive with the vet or aggressive with other people,”Barker said. “They have to think of that, too.”
Shelters and rescues offer information on all the responsibilities involved. Visit www.lakeshorepaws.org/adopt for information about adopting and what to consider before doing so.
If you’re serious about getting your family a pet and are committed to handling all the responsibilities associated with it, everyone in the house needs to be involved in the adoption process.
“We want everyone in the household to be here to meet that animal,” Barker said.
That can help ensure the pet is a good fit with the family before the adoption occurs.
If you want to get a present for a person you’re certain is ready for a pet, there are some alternative gifts to help them with the adoption process, including providing a gift certificate to cover the adoption fees at an animal shelter.
“Wrap up a food dish and some toys to give along with the gift certificate and put them under the tree,” PETA suggests. “Or you could buy a dog bed or cat carrier and wrap it up with a stuffed animal and the gift certificate. After the holidays, you can all go down to the shelter together and pick out an animal companion who’s just right for the recipient.”