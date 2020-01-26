Hoosiers love their pets: Indiana ranks third in pet ownership, owners reap mental and physical benefits

In November, they adopted a puppy they named Inka, and Skowronski said his mom is so much happier.

“It’s brought life back into my mom and we love the fact that she was a rescue,” he said. “We went there to see a couple dogs and it turned out that they were already adopted. We were kind of looking for a grown dog, but saw this puppy and it’s almost like this dog picked us.”

Melissa Boss of Cedar Lake has worked as a vet tech with Munster Animal Hospital for 25 years and has made it a mission of hers to love animals that have a hard time finding a home. Her family has dogs, cats and a fish that live with them in their family home. They have three dogs that are geriatric dogs who had geriatric owners who couldn’t care for them any longer.

“It’s very rewarding to take in an old dog and make their life good again — get their teeth cleaned, get them groomed, give them some new toys,” she said. “They’re old dogs and already know all the rules.”

Boss is also known for taking in cats that are unadoptable because they are feral or have urination problems, and she lets them live out their life in the barn on the five acres they live on. It’s filled with cat beds and cubby holes for them.

She also has a horse and several goats.