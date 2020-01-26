Hoosiers love their pets: Indiana ranks third in pet ownership, owners reap mental and physical benefits

Relationships are important. And not just the ones we have with people. There’s a lot of value in having a family member in your home with four legs and fur — or even wings or gills — that showers you with unconditional love.
Research has shown a plethora of mental and physical benefits to being a pet owner. A study published in Scientific Reports in 2017 even attributed owning a dog with living longer. It included 3.4 million people, determining that there was a lower risk of death due to cardiovascular disease in those who owned a dog. It was particularly prominent in people living alone, who had a 33% reduced risk of death compared to those who lived alone without a dog.
“When you think about it, there’s a lot of people connected to the world via technology and while they might spend a lot of time talking to people, there’s not as much face-to-face contact,” said Jill Butler, veterinarian at Valparaiso Animal Hospital. “Contacts online are not personal like our communities used to be. I think pets are taking the place of close human relationships.”
In the case of dogs, though, the popularity of dog parks in recent years has provided an outlet for not just social interactions for the dogs, but for social interactions among people who share similar interests in their pets, she pointed out.
“The multitude of dog parks in this area has been a big bonus,” Butler said.
Pets' popularity
According to the most recent analysis conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the U.S. is home to more than 246 million domestic pets. And Indiana ranks near the top in pet ownership, third behind Arkansas and Mississippi.
Jessica Petalas-Hernandez, shelter director at Humane Indiana in Munster, noted that one reason for Indiana’s high pet ownership rate may be the sheer number of available animals. She cited Shelter Animals Count, a national database where shelters report numbers of animals they've taken in. Indiana is not a state where reporting is required, so Petalas-Hernandez said the gross intake total of nearly 59,000 dogs and cats last year is likely far below the true number.
“There are only 64 organizations that report in the state of Indiana, so that number is probably a lot higher,” she said. “It’s very easy in Indiana to find an animal to adopt. Animals are more readily available.”
Key findings in the American Veterinary Medical Association analysis show that Indiana ranks fourth in cat ownership, with 37.5% of households having at least one cat, and sixth in dog ownership, with 49.4% of households having at least one dog.
Petalas-Hernandez said that only dogs and cats are available for adoption at the Munster shelter, and that adoptions are split roughly half and half between dogs and cats. The facility previously had a room for small critters — rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters — but it was eliminated a little over a year ago due to low interest.
“Most people who go to a shelter intend to adopt a dog or cat, and a little critter is considered a specialty,” she said.
Nationally, dogs are the most popular pets, followed by fish. Fish are also the fastest-growing pet in the country, having seen a 32% increase since 2011.
Mike Waywood, who has been with Terry’s Aquarium in Hammond for 36 years, said that fish sales are definitely up right now.
“Many people are getting into fresh water and salt water aquariums,” the store manager said, adding that the most popular fish variety the store sells right now is the African Cichlid, followed by GloFish and Angelfish.
The calming effect of watching fish is what Waywood said makes them a great pet.
“They’re very relaxing to just sit back and watch. Many will spawn and breed for you, so you’ll likely have babies swimming around and that’s always exciting, too,” Waywood said.
Although some maintenance is required, it can be minimal in comparison to other pets, which also makes fish appealing, he said.
It 'makes you a better person'
Megan Noort of Lansing has a degree in animal science and works as a vet tech. She’s a big animal lover who has cats, dogs and a rabbit. Her family also fosters cats.
“The benefits of having a pet are unconditional love. Pets teach us responsibility and compassion,” Noort said. “Our kids are involved in helping with the cleaning and feeding of the animals. We rescue animals and when they come to us with depressing back stories the kids are there to reassure them that humans can love.”
The benefits of pet ownership are many and can be linked to all ages. Petalas-Hernandez likes to reference the Human Animal Bond Research Institute to prove that point.
“Their website has drop-down menus with sections about child development and how early exposure decreases allergies and the positive effects for kids on the autism spectrum,” she said. “There are a lot of physical and mental benefits to having a pet besides just having a furry friend. Pets can help lower blood pressure, improve cardio health, help people fighting depression, help people who have PTSD, help combat obesity because pet owners have to be a little more active. There are benefits beyond the emotional bond you form with them.”
Wojtek Skowronski and his mom, Dorota, made the trip from his Naperville home to Humane Indiana in Munster for a dog after researching several area shelters. “When I lived at home we had a family dog, PJ, for 11 years and he and my mom were close. He was her companion. After he passed away she was feeling down and wanted to get another dog.”
In November, they adopted a puppy they named Inka, and Skowronski said his mom is so much happier.
“It’s brought life back into my mom and we love the fact that she was a rescue,” he said. “We went there to see a couple dogs and it turned out that they were already adopted. We were kind of looking for a grown dog, but saw this puppy and it’s almost like this dog picked us.”
Melissa Boss of Cedar Lake has worked as a vet tech with Munster Animal Hospital for 25 years and has made it a mission of hers to love animals that have a hard time finding a home. Her family has dogs, cats and a fish that live with them in their family home. They have three dogs that are geriatric dogs who had geriatric owners who couldn’t care for them any longer.
“It’s very rewarding to take in an old dog and make their life good again — get their teeth cleaned, get them groomed, give them some new toys,” she said. “They’re old dogs and already know all the rules.”
Boss is also known for taking in cats that are unadoptable because they are feral or have urination problems, and she lets them live out their life in the barn on the five acres they live on. It’s filled with cat beds and cubby holes for them.
She also has a horse and several goats.
“I think having pets teaches kindness and compassion,” said Boss. “I think living with animals makes you a better person.”