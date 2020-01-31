How to determine whether a dog or cat is a stray and what do to about it

Stray cats may have multiple homes or caretakers, Petalas-Hernandez said.

“We call these community cats,” she said. “They may have an owner or they may not. Approximately 40% of cat owners in the U.S. let their pet cats go indoor/outdoor, so it’s hard to say if the stray cats we see are truly strays or not.”

Because the national return-to-owner rate for cats is less than 5%, Petalas-Hernandez says it's best not to take stray cats to shelters; they are 7 to 10 times more likely to find their way home on their own.

Webber says in the past, the answer was to bring stray cats to a shelter.

“This resulted in a high euthanasia rate due to overpopulation and the illnesses that developed due to stress on the cat,” she said. “Once we began to categorize the type of cat we were dealing with and the needs associated with that type of cat, we began to save more lives.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feral cats, Webber said, typically aren’t seen and are very elusive. These cats are not adoptable and nearly impossible to tame.

Community cats live outdoors most of the time and may be cared for by many people.