How to determine whether a dog or cat is a stray and what do to about it

Helping an animal — especially when it could be someone’s pet — is something many don’t think twice about doing.
But, especially in the cold winter months, it can be difficult to know when and how to help.
Region experts help sort out common questions associated with assisting stray animals.
If you come across a stray, what should you do?
Stray pets should be approached with caution, says Dr. Greg Baisden of Hobart Animal Clinic.
“You never know the pets’ physical condition or what their behavior may be,” he said. “Stray animals that have been by themselves have had to learn to deal with a lot of trying situations and can be extremely cautious of people.”
If an animal is injured and a person attempts to pick it up or move it, the animal may react out of pain and injure the good Samaritan, he said.
Jessica Petalas-Hernandez, director of Humane Indiana in Munster, says it’s best to let an animal control officer handle a stray if an owner cannot be located nearby.
“Generally, dogs don’t wander too far from home, so it wouldn’t do any harm to knock on the doors of neighbors in the area the dog was found to see if anyone knows the dog,” she said.
Jenny Webber, executive director of The Humane Society of Hobart, suggests taking note of the location, circumstances of the sighting and the description of the animal. “What does the animal look like? Is it wearing a collar? Is it injured, in danger or posing a threat?” she said. “Then call your local animal control and report the sighting.”
Veterinarians and shelters will scan a pet for a microchip, which can help reunite a pet with its owner, said Michelle Duca, founder and executive director of Feline Community Network.
“Social media has also become a great resource for finding animals’ homes,” she said. “Keep animals safe, provide food and water, but always remember to keep yourself, family and other pets safe as you never know just how a stray will react to different situations.”
The status of cats
Cat ownership can be considered more flexible, Baisden said. While some cats are indoor-only, others are indoor/outdoor or only outdoor.
“These are people’s pets. Maybe they are barn cats to help patrol for mice or other critters by a barn or out-building,” he said. “Other cats don’t want to be inside at all despite people wanting to try and make them an indoor-only pet.”
Because of these circumstances, it can be difficult to tell whether a cat is a stray or out for a stroll, Baisden said.
Stray cats may have multiple homes or caretakers, Petalas-Hernandez said.
“We call these community cats,” she said. “They may have an owner or they may not. Approximately 40% of cat owners in the U.S. let their pet cats go indoor/outdoor, so it’s hard to say if the stray cats we see are truly strays or not.”
Because the national return-to-owner rate for cats is less than 5%, Petalas-Hernandez says it's best not to take stray cats to shelters; they are 7 to 10 times more likely to find their way home on their own.
Webber says in the past, the answer was to bring stray cats to a shelter.
“This resulted in a high euthanasia rate due to overpopulation and the illnesses that developed due to stress on the cat,” she said. “Once we began to categorize the type of cat we were dealing with and the needs associated with that type of cat, we began to save more lives.”
Feral cats, Webber said, typically aren’t seen and are very elusive. These cats are not adoptable and nearly impossible to tame.
Community cats live outdoors most of the time and may be cared for by many people.
“It is estimated that the average community cat is fed by up to three households and will travel several miles in his territory,” Webber said. “These cats are healthy and often prefer to remain outside.”
Though friendly, these cats are not suited for adoption, Webber said.
House cats, on the other hand, are highly social, prefer to be around people and live inside.
“These cats depend on humans for sources of food, shelter and companionship,” she said.
What are some of the dangers of a stray?
The biggest risk in dealing with a stray is unknown vaccination history, Baisden said.
“Most pets don’t carry diseases that can be spread to humans, but there are a few that can be serious and quite deadly,” Baisden said. “Rabies is obviously a huge risk when dealing with any stray animal you don’t have a clear history of what they have or haven’t been exposed to.”
Webber says animals also can carry zoonotic diseases, or infectious diseases caused by bacteria or viruses, that people can contract.
“It is very important to try at all costs not to put yourself in a position in which your health could be compromised,” Webber said. “Pets that are lost are scared and may bite out of fear or bite if they feel threatened. It is best to contact animal control immediately.”
Should you feed a stray?
Petalas-Hernandez suggests checking local animal control ordinances, since some do not allow feeding strays.
“If your local municipality allows feeding strays, it’s imperative to ensure the animals being fed are spayed/neutered, as there are so many unwanted litters in shelters,” she said.
Cats should be fed at the same time every day so they don’t linger all day and so the food doesn’t attract other animals, she said.
“Being a caretaker for a colony of stray cats certainly has its benefits, such as rodent control,” Petalas-Hernandez said. “When a colony of cats is spayed or neutered and being cared for, new cats will not move into the territory, so over time, the colony and stray population will shrink.”
Stray kittens should be left with their mother for the best chance of survival, she said.
What should those who want to help but are wary do?
The Region offers a handful of trap-neuter-release programs, including at the Humane Society of Hobart, that can assist in keeping the stray population under control.
In its first year, the trap-neuter-release/return-to-owner team at the Humane Society of Hobart has at has done well in its first year, Webber said.
“The community has embraced the idea of returning healthy cats back to their point of origin after they have been vaccinated and altered,” she said.
Petalas-Hernandez also recommends the sites alleycat.org and millioncatchallenge.org for resources regarding trap-and-release programs.
“Humane societies, shelters and veterinarians all have microchip scanners to see if the pet has been chipped and who the owner might be,” Baisden said.