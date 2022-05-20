How to keep fleas and ticks from bugging your pets

One of the more unpleasant parts of pet ownership is the threat posed by fleas and ticks. While there is a need to be constantly careful as it is a year-round threat, we’re heading into a time when the pests become most active.

Dangers to pets and humans

Fleas can cause a number of problems for pets, and there’s a significant chance that once they find a four-legged host they’ll invade your home, an infestation that's not easy to get rid of.

“Fleas are nasty little buggers,” said Dr. Corinne Fisher, of Crossroads Animal Hospital in Crown Point. “Their goal in life is to suck blood so they can survive. Because dogs and cats have a higher body temperature than us, they would rather attach themselves to pets than humans. Fleas can cause anemia (from sucking too much blood), can cause pets to be super itchy, can cause allergic reactions and can cause pets to get tapeworms.”

Fleas also can pose a danger to humans, said Dr. Amanda Nava, of Lansing Animal Hospital in Lansing, especially if they cause plague and cat scratch fever. “ Plague and cat scratch fever present serious dangers for the pet’s human family members as well as for the animal,” said Nava. “For these reasons, we strongly recommend preventive measures to avoid having fleas become a problem for your pet, your family and in your home.”

With ticks, a big danger is Lyme disease, which can affect pets and humans. “The absolute worst situation is when dogs with Lyme disease get what we call Lyme nephritis, or kidney disease because of Lyme disease,” said Fisher. “It is truly heart breaking and is usually not reversible. Most of these dogs are young and healthy otherwise but have been bitten by a tick unknowingly and unfortunately the Lyme disease attacks the dog’s kidneys and causes usually an unreversible kidney failure.”

Year-round threats

Though fleas and ticks aren't as active in January and February, you can't let your guard down. “It’s important for pet owners to know that at Lansing Animal Hospital, we see flea cases year-round. Our climate in northern Indiana and Illinois allows fleas to survive throughout the year,” said Nava. She noted rabbits that frequent yards are common carriers.

“Ticks are typically more of a nuisance in the spring and fleas are worse in the fall but both are becoming year-round pests,” said Fisher. "The new flea and tick preventives are amazing and truly help prevent issues. I recommend consulting your veterinarian for their best advice of what products to use. Cat and dog prevention is very different, and people need to be careful on what products they use.”

Fighting fleas

Fleas can be removed from pets, but it takes time.

“The biggest take home with fleas is that all pets in the house need to be treated. It takes about three months to break the flea life cycle, so treating all the pets in the house is crucial,” said Fisher. “There are great topical medications and great oral medications that not only kill fleas on the pet but can also help break the flea life cycle so that these pests don’t have to bother anyone. Some of the best flea products are only prescription, so you would need to take your pet in to be seen so proper flea medication can be prescribed.”

Prevention is best. “Once these pests get to your pets, the problems are much harder to resolve than they would have been to prevent. So, prevention is an important approach for pet owners,” said Nava, noting that treatment to get rid of fleas has to be combined with cleaning bedding and furniture.

Thwarting ticks

“Tick bites take about 48 hours before transmitting their disease,” said Fisher. “For the most part we are fairly lucky in our area where we do not see a lot of clinical tick diseases, but when we do, they are not a good situation. Our biggest concerns lay with Lyme disease. Early on Lyme disease can cause a fever and joint disease. Dogs especially can be lethargic, not really want to eat and have generalized limping and malaise.”

Ticks cling to their hosts and will need to be removed if you notice them. “Ticks can easily be removed at home with a pair of tweezers. Grab the tick at the base and pull up slowly,” Fisher instructed. “Ticks do not like to die, so you should flush them down the toilet. If you are concerned, don’t hesitate to bring your pet in, and we can take care of them for you.”

Nava noted that it can be difficult and risky to remove one to remove a tick. If you are able to remove it yourself, she said it’s a good idea to save it in a closed jar to bring to the veterinarian. They’ll be able to determine the type of tick and let you know whether or not your pet may be at risk for tick-borne illness. She also warned to never handle a tick or try to remove it with your bare hands.

“If your pet is on tick prevention, it can also prevent the spread of Lyme disease. In fact, some tick prevention medications provide a guarantee against Lyme disease, which is another reason to maintain the recommended schedule for tick preventive medication,” said Nava.

When your pet spends time outside, give them a good check before heading back inside. Ticks are likely to be found on the head and ears, tail, groin, armpits and under the collar.

