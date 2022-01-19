Keeping your pet safe and warm on those cold days

We’ve hit that time of year when the weather can be frightful. And as we bundle ourselves up to protect our skin and extremities from the cold, we should keep the well being of our four-legged friends in mind, too.
“Just like with people, cold weather can be problematic for animals. This is especially true of our indoor cats and dogs who are accustomed to 68 degrees, or the typical temperature inside their home. Cats should always be kept indoors and your dog’s time outdoors should be limited on cold days,” said Dr. Lori Ross, a veterinarian with North Central Veterinary Emergency Center, which has locations in Westville, Highland and Mishawaka.
One big danger for pets in the winter is hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature. “This can occur after even a short time outside in freezing temperatures. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, lethargy, dilated pupils, stumbling or lack of coordination and slowed breathing and heart rates,” said Ross. “Seek veterinary treatment immediately. In the interim, slowly warm the pet by wrapping it in warm blankets, paying special attention to its abdomen and letting it drink warm, but not hot, water.”
Besides the risk of hypothermia, Jessica Petalas, director of Humane Indiana warns how pets can get “burnt” paw pads from chemicals in salt or toxicity from ingesting chemicals in the salt for ice.
“Worst case scenario is frostbite or even death if pets are left outside for too long,” said Petalas.
It doesn’t take long for frostbite to set in, according to Ross. “Frostbite can occur within minutes when the temperatures drop. Even animals with thick coats and protective outerwear can suffer,” she said. “Frostbite can significantly and permanently damage the pet’s skin, especially in exposed areas such as noses, ears and paws.”
Preventing harm
Cats who may occasionally go outside should be kept inside in severe weather. Not only are there dangers related to being exposed to the cold for too long, but they also can end up in dangerous spots while seeking shelter.
“We’ve also seen some community cats seek refuge under car hoods in the winter months, so it’s best to give the car hood a tap before starting the engine to make sure there aren’t any cats in there that could be injured,” said Petalas.
The best defense against brutal weather is to limit exposure. Keep animals indoors as much as you can and keep potty breaks short, said Petalas. “It’s best to shovel a spot for them to use the restroom so they don’t have to tread over ice and snow. It’s also ideal to use pet friendly salt and if that’s not an option, pet owners can purchase little booties for their paws,” she said.
Ross echoed the sentiments of keeping outdoor excursions brief. “Some dogs, such as Huskies and Malamutes, can do well outside in below-freezing temperatures and may be able to tolerate a few more minutes than most. But even those dogs are subject to frostbite of their tail, ears and paws. So, it’s best to accompany your dog outside and limit their time outdoors on cold days. If you’re cold, they are cold. The colder it is outside, the shorter the time limit for pets,” said Ross. “Some older pets might not fully recognize the cold temperatures, lose track of time or may get disoriented in the snow. Bring them inside for warmth and don’t assume they understand the risks of laying in snow for an extended period.”
Keeping them safe and comfortable
Not all breeds are affected the same by weather. Small breeds with shorter hair will get chilled quicker and coats or sweaters can help protect them. “The need for sweaters, jackets and boots really depends on the specific animal. Most mid- to large-size dogs can tolerate short amounts of time in the cold without extra outerwear. Some breeds, however, such as Chihuahuas, Greyhound, Vizslas and Whippets really require a good-fitting jacket or sweater,” said Reed. “The same is true of puppies, older dogs and health-compromised animals. Dogs with thin, short or no hair often require coats and sweaters. Dogs with short legs and long bodies, like Dachshunds, especially can benefit from coats and sweaters.”
Ross reminds pet owners who buy coats or sweaters for their dogs to be sure to buy ones free of jewelry, zippers, dangling parts, elastic or buttons. “Never leave your pet unattended in sweaters or coats. Never leave clothing on an animal overnight. When you take the clothing off your pet, be sure to put it out of their reach. At North Central Veterinary Emergency Center, we often have to perform surgery to remove foreign objects from a cat or dog’s digestive tract, including clothing items,” she said. “Always make certain that coats and sweaters fit comfortably and allow your pet to move freely and breathe easily.”
Providing a warm pet bed allows for a designated space for them to warm up and de-stress after being outside, said Ross. She also recommends having ample toys to keep pets amused and active when they are indoors more often.
Ross recommends rinsing a dog’s paws with warm water, followed by a towel dry or using a baby wipe to remove any ice or salt from their paws. If using booties, get your dog acclimated to them by wearing them inside for a few minutes at a time and covering one foot at a time and working up to all four.