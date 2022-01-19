Keeping your pet safe and warm on those cold days

Ross echoed the sentiments of keeping outdoor excursions brief. “Some dogs, such as Huskies and Malamutes, can do well outside in below-freezing temperatures and may be able to tolerate a few more minutes than most. But even those dogs are subject to frostbite of their tail, ears and paws. So, it’s best to accompany your dog outside and limit their time outdoors on cold days. If you’re cold, they are cold. The colder it is outside, the shorter the time limit for pets,” said Ross. “Some older pets might not fully recognize the cold temperatures, lose track of time or may get disoriented in the snow. Bring them inside for warmth and don’t assume they understand the risks of laying in snow for an extended period.”