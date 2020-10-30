Mokena NAWS fosters environment of caring for dogs and cats on their way to 'furever' homes

High school special education teacher Christine Biegler is responsible for a “foster fail,” and that’s good news for the cat that Biegler and her family took into their home from the Mokena-based National Animal Welfare Society. That’s because “foster fail” means that a pet got adopted by its foster family.

It’s the sixth cat in the Biegler household. “I’m such a cat lady that my students don’t get me an apple or anything. They get me cat stuff,” Biegler said.

While it’s really good that the cat has its forever home, it does mean that NAWS needs to recruit another foster home.

“We always need fosters of every kind,” said Jeannine Huck, president of the NAWS board since 2008. “At inception, I was part of the group that founded (NAWS in 2007), but not part of the board. It was a personal thing for me to follow my personal gifts and work with animal welfare and animal well being.”

Huck’s family includes two dogs, Kohdy and Sallie. “Currently, I have two dogs. I’ve had more, but two works for us now,” she said. “Back when we fostered more, the most was probably four.”