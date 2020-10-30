Mokena NAWS fosters environment of caring for dogs and cats on their way to 'furever' homes

High school special education teacher Christine Biegler is responsible for a “foster fail,” and that’s good news for the cat that Biegler and her family took into their home from the Mokena-based National Animal Welfare Society. That’s because “foster fail” means that a pet got adopted by its foster family.
It’s the sixth cat in the Biegler household. “I’m such a cat lady that my students don’t get me an apple or anything. They get me cat stuff,” Biegler said.
While it’s really good that the cat has its forever home, it does mean that NAWS needs to recruit another foster home.
“We always need fosters of every kind,” said Jeannine Huck, president of the NAWS board since 2008. “At inception, I was part of the group that founded (NAWS in 2007), but not part of the board. It was a personal thing for me to follow my personal gifts and work with animal welfare and animal well being.”
Huck’s family includes two dogs, Kohdy and Sallie. “Currently, I have two dogs. I’ve had more, but two works for us now,” she said. “Back when we fostered more, the most was probably four.”
Kohdy is a black and tan coonhound. “He came to me at the time we were starting up NAWS. (NAWS founder Stacy Gaskins) ran a rescue before, it was a hound rescue,” Huck said. “We fostered (Kohdy) and his mother. He came to us at six months.”
“Sallie is a terrier-beagle mix,” Huck said. “We ended up fostering her. She was a neglect situation. ... At the end of the day, she has a home.”
So, Huck has experience of a “foster fail” herself.
There are plenty of animals in need of homes, Huck said. The number of animals NAWS assists has grown since its founding, she said, estimating current levels to be about 500 dogs and 1,100 cats per year, and 3,500 dogs and 6,500 cats all-time.
“At the shelter, we have about 60 cats comfortably, maybe 70, in-house,” she said of the facility at 9981 W. 190th St. “With the dogs ... about 60 dogs in our program, probably 40 to 50 at a time at NAWS, the rest in foster homes.”
Cats tend to find the Biegler family. “My husband and I had two cats for years,” Biegler said. “Then more cats came in, and then more neighborhood cats came in. Last year, we found a mother cat and two kittens — brand new kittens, they still had umbilical cords attached.”
After the kittens got older and got proper veterinary care, they were adopted by friends of the Bieglers, and the mother cat, Betty, was adopted by Biegler’s father. “My dad and the cat hang out together,” she said, explaining that her father, who suffers from memory problems, responded well to his furry companion. “That was the perfect time for my dad to have a pet.”
“Then when the pandemic hit, we said, ‘Let’s foster some cats,’ ” Biegler said. “My husband said, ‘You know, we can’t have a foster fail every time.’”
The family fostered an expectant cat — she had seven kittens. “A few days later, we noticed she still had some hard spots in her abdomen. We took her to the vet, and they had to do emergency surgery to remove four unborn kittens that had ruptured her uterus,” Biegler said. “She was septic, and had to spend a week in the hospital. She’s kind of famous at NAWS now.”
“She was adopted in two days, once she recovered,” she said. “She’s a tough girl, pretty amazing.”
Adoption from NAWS includes an application and interview process.
“We have some wonderful volunteers to set up meet-and-greets with the cats,” Huck said. “We have meet-and-greets with the dogs, but we also have an adoption counselor interview. People might say, ‘I want a beagle,’ and we find out through the interview process: They don’t like barking — and beagles bark.”
“Ultimately, we want to see a pet re-homed for life,” she said.
Veterinary care is one of the services NAWS provides, Huck said. “Adoption includes spaying or neutering, a series of vaccines for kittens, everybody treated for parasites or other conditions,” she said.
“Any of the proceeds from the medical clinic go to fund the rescue,” Huck said. “If your dogs or cats need shots or any general veterinary care." NAWS doesn't do X-rays for more complicated procedures, instead referrinf those cases to other veterinary clinics, Hick added.
That still benefits the rescue operation that also receives proceeds from adoption fees, which range from $200 to $275 for dogs and $125 to $145 for cats, as well as a resale shop, Resales for Rescues at 11134 Front St., in Mokena.
Besides this, Huck acknowledges the contribution of dedicated volunteers. “A primary focus is on adult volunteers who are able and willing to commit to one or two days (a week)—the more regulars, the better,” she said.
To fill out an adoption application, arrange veterinary care or donate, visit nawsus.org.
