No-kill pet rescue gives discarded, neglected cats and dogs a shot at a new life

Since 2001, Cherie Bishop has been running a novel pet rescue organization in Schererville.

“I’m basically it, president, director, you name it,” Bishop says, laughing. Last Chance Rescue Inc. is a no-kill, cageless animal rescue and refuge serving Northwest Indiana.

The organization provides a home for animals that have been abused, neglected and abandoned while trying to find them new families. “Every animal is vetted, microchipped,” says Bishop. “And then we try to place the animal in a new home that is best for the animal's needs.”

Last Chance strives to care for unwanted cats and dogs regardless of their age, physical condition or behavioral issues. As part of its "vetting" process, all rescues are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Then, through socialization and rehabilitation, they work to restore trust with animals who have suffered abuse or injury.

Last Chance does not put the animals in cages. Dogs are in large fenced-in areas. “We do have to make sure that the animals we take in will be friendly with other animals.”

The number of animals at Last Rescue varies. “Right now I have 18 dogs and considerably more cats,” says Bishop. “Of course, the cats take up less space and require less immediate attention than the dogs.

“We are not breed-specific; we take all breeds,” says Bishop.

To best fulfill its goal to match animals to loving homes, Last Chance employs a rigorous, private adoption process-. Once the animal is vetted and microchipped, it is posted on the organization’s Facebook and Petfinder pages. Potential adopters can apply to adopt an animal. Last Chance then analyzes the application to see whether an animal would be a good match.

If the details of the application, including references, check out, Bishop will make an appointment for the new family to meet the animal. If the family has other pets, those animals will be involved as well to judge whether they get along. The references in particular are important, says Bishop.

“It's important to me to get the right home,” says Bishop, “Not just any home or the quickest home where they might be set up for failure.”

Last Chance looks for adopters who reflect the best of their values and each pet's characteristics.

“It's important to me that the animal’s new home be a good home, a responsible home and a loving home.”

There are various ways to help Last Chance care for animals in the Region. “We do have a wish list with things on it from time to time,” says Bishop. “And blankets and bedding are always important, and monetary donations are always appreciated.”

According to Bishop, rescue organizations such as Last Chance have to come up with their own funding .

Animal rescue was a passion for Bishop long before she started Last Chance with her husband in 2001. “I was doing rescue unofficially for many years before that,” says Bishop. “And I wanted a safe place for homeless animals to go.”

The Bishops bought about 3 acres with a small house and built a large, heated barn.“The rest, as they say, is history,” Bishop says.

Through Last Chance, Bishop has taken care of hundreds of animals before sending them to happy homes. “We believe every animal deserves a chance,” says Bishop.

To learn more about Last Chance Rescue, visit its Petfinder page at petfinder.com/member/us/in/schererville/last-chance-rescue-inc-in325; follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/LCRescue; or visit lcrescue.org.