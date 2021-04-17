Pandemic adoptees in Region truly have found their forever homes

Among the other lessons of COVID, according to Petalas, “make an emergency plan for your pet — not just for COVID, but for a tornado or home fire or anything that might happen.”

“It’s not something I thought about until COVID,” Petalas said. “People were having trouble financially. A lot of people that were hospitalized."

Shelters can help families keep their pets and can provide space for a displaced pet, but an emergency plan will let the shelter get the pet to a relative or friend who will care for it until the emergency passes.

“We have our crisis foster programs to help — usually for 30 days, can be up to 60 days. We’ve had a crisis foster program for a couple years, but demand got a lot bigger with COVID,” she said. “We’ve had people crisis foster because their house caught fire, fleeing domestic violence — that’s the reason we created crisis foster. There were people staying in dangerous, domestic-abuse situations, because they were afraid of what would happen to their pets if they were left behind.”

Petalas emphasizes that a shelter's goal is to keep pets with their families. “With people home all the time, pets might have developed naughty habits,” Petalas said. "Owners might have made them a little spoiled. Don’t give up on them. We have step-by-step training guides on our website that can help. Sometimes we become almost a case worker to help pets and families stay together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0