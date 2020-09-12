Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby

Abby was a wonderful mom of six kittens who have all found loving homes. Now it is her time to shine. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming. She is living in a foster home. Abby is receiving a lot of love and attention. She does live with dogs and cats. Abby is at the Schererville PetSmart every weekend from noon to 4 p.m. She is being fostered by Tonya.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Baxter

Baxter is a senior dog that was found and not claimed. He is not happy with strangers but is good once he knows you.

FYI: If you are interested in him please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet.

Theo

This beautiful 2-year-old ginger is sweet and loving. He came to us as a stray about 1 1/2 years ago. He likes other cats and people.