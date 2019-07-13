Dash
Dash is a young male greyhound who suffered an ankle injury at the track and had to retire, but he is on the mend and looking for his forever home. Dash loves being petted and hugged, hanging out with people and other dogs, and he doesn’t really notice the cat. Hobbies include laying his head on laps for an ear scratch, figuring out Kong puzzles, playing with toys, patrolling the yard for squirrel activity and sleeping. He prsefers a relatively quiet home with a companion dog to help show him the ropes. His injury doesn’t slow him down much, but he does go on three legs often when he wants to run, and doesn’t like long flights of stairs. Crating is not a problem for Dash, he goes into his private space quite willingly, take meals there and can sleep there at night. If you are looking for a laid back but devoted fellow please give Dash a look.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Pez
Pez is a male brown mackerel tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in May 2018. He was injured and in need of veterinary treatment when rescued from a local kill shelter. Pez has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. His injuries are all healed now too and he is healthy and ready for his forever home. Pez is so easy going, lovable and good natured. Everyone that meets him falls in love with this sweet boy! He loves to follow you around and climb up on your shoulders to cuddle with you. Pez gets along with everybody from kittens to senior cats. He is very mellow and chill.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Fergie
Fergie is a female orange tabby and white domestic longhaired cat who was born in 2012. She was rescued when she wandered into a yard in Cedar Lake. Fergie was already spayed and is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Isn't she a pretty kitty? Fergie has a wonderful personality too. She is very people friendly and just loves when you pay attention to her. She is especially fond of getting her ears scratched. Fergie gets along with other cats but would prefer being in a quiet home with one other cat or as the only pet.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Figaro
Figaro is a chatty boy who loves attention. You know what else he loves? Being held! Figaro really is a great boy. He is just over a year old and is certain to put on a great performance. No tickets or backstage passes needed to meet this guy. Come on, he's waiting.
FYI: For more information visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Pyewacket
Meet Pyewacket. He is such a handsome boy with that sleek black fur. He is 6 years old. Many would describe him as sweet, fun, and active. We think he may be happiest as your one and only kitty. If you could use a little adventure in your life you gotta meet this guy.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.