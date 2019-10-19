Pippy
Pippy is a chihuahua mix. She is a happy little girl and loves people. Pippy needs an active family who will include her. She loves running in a fenced-in yard.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Cali
Cali is a 1 1/2 year old long-hair calico. She is spayed, front paw declawed, fully vaccinated and dewormed. Cali gets nervous at adoption events so we would love to find her a home via other means. She is a very sweet cat. Cali lived with children and another cat. We're not sure how she is with dogs.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Leo
Leo is a beautiful boy. He is a Doberman Pinscher and is fully vetted - neutered and microchipped. Leo is looking for an experienced Doberman family. He is still young (1-2 yrs) and full of energy. Training classes would be best for him.
You have free articles remaining.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Clyde
This is Clyde. His sister was adopted but he still hasn’t found a forever home. He doesn’t show well at adoption events. Clyde gets very nervous and doesn’t act like his sweet self. He gets along very well with other cats. Clyde loves to chase them around and play. He is a lap cat when he’s tired and he purrs all the time. He's fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Elite
Elite is a Galgo who just made his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Elite once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.