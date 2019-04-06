Hat Trick
Hat Trick is a male gray and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2014. He was found wandering a neighborhood and was rescued one cold winter day. Hat Trick was already neutered and is now up to date on his vaccinations, FELV/FIV negative, microchipped and front declawed. Hat Trick is a real lover boy. He likes to put his paws around your neck and give kisses. Hat Trick is very playful and loves hanging out on cat trees where he can look out the window and watch birds. He is a very independent cat with definitely a mind of his own. He would do best as an only pet. He just needs a home where people will understand his personality and be cool with it. He is a great cat and just needs the right home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Noreen
Noreen is a female gray tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in August 2014. She was pregnant when she was rescued and all of her kittens found forever homes. She is still waiting for hers. Noreen is spayed, vaccinated, FIV/FELV tested and microchipped. She is a very sweet and loving girl and can be very affectionate and lovable. She also loves head rubs and ear scratches and has a very mellow and laid back personality. While Noreen gets along with other cats she would do best as an only cat and she would prefer a quiet home without dogs. If you are looking for a cat who will give you companionship, be a great TV watching companion and won't hog the remote, Noreen would be the perfect choice. Three years is a long time to be in a foster home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page.
Phoebe
Are you looking for a kitty that loves life? If so, then meet Phoebe. She loves to play and have a good time. Phoebe would be happiest as your only cat, but she might make an exception if you have a kitten.
FYI: Visit catsociety.org or follow the society on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety .
Queen
Queen is the most charming girl. She is friendly, social and very affectionate. We could go on and on about her. Why don't you come and see for yourself? We just know you are going to fall in love.
FYI: Visit catsociety.org or follow the society on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Noel
Noel is a beautiful, loving girl. She came from a home that was not very caring and she just craves attention. Noel loves treats. She would make a wonderful pet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from non to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.
FYI: Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet him.
Sharpie
Sharpie was left abandoned in a local park with his two brothers. They were all skin and bone with lots of fleas. After a few weeks he is doing great. He is such a loving cat. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.
FYI: Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting. Pets are shown at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Dude
Dude is a young male American Lurcher which means he is a mix of sighthound with other breed of working dog. Dude very clearly looks like a greyhound and has a wonderful personality to boot. Dude is being fostered with both a cat, greyhound, and has even met an Italian greyhound. He gets along well with just about everyone and absolutely loves people. His foster family says he is very trainable and takes direction well. Dude is a laid back guy that is confident and outgoing. He loves to play with toys and is still getting the hang of stairs in his foster home as well as his leash manners. If you’d like to learn more about Dude, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.