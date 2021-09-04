Pets of the Week

Fox is a 10-year-old tripod Shiba Chi. Fox came to us after a traumatic experience of being hit by a car. The vet determined a right rear leg amputation would be best for him. Despite all of this, Fox is in such good spirits. He loves to give kisses and to roll on his back for belly scratches. Fox would lay in the yard and soak up the sun all day. He gets around great on his three legs and even has no trouble hopping in and out of his cage at the shelter.