Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Millie

Millie is a sweet, senior girl. She's pretty quiet and reserved around the shelter. She's very good at following directions and has picked up on her routine quickly. Plus, she is so fun to dress up and paint her toes. She would love a quiet home over the noisy shelter.

FYI: If interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Pepper and Sally

Pepper is a very handsome kitten. His sister is Sally. They don’t need to be adopted together. Sally and Pepper are up to date on vaccines, deworming and are spayed/neutered. Both kittens do well with children. They are so friendly and lovable.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Brin

Brin is a 2 1/2-year-old petite little girl. She likes to play with feather toys and laser toys. She will hang back when getting treats or attention and wait her turn. She would probably do better in a quieter home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Blinky & Phil

Blinky is a little sweet, playful, loving 5-year-old girl and Phil is an affectionate, laid back almost 7-year-old guy. They love to snuggle and cuddle. They make a great team.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Fox

Fox is a 10-year-old tripod Shiba Chi. Fox came to us after a traumatic experience of being hit by a car. The vet determined a right rear leg amputation would be best for him. Despite all of this, Fox is in such good spirits. He loves to give kisses and to roll on his back for belly scratches. Fox would lay in the yard and soak up the sun all day. He gets around great on his three legs and even has no trouble hopping in and out of his cage at the shelter.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature spotlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

Pets of the Week is a regular feature spotlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.

