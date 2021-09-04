Pets of the Week

Millie is a sweet, senior girl. She's pretty quiet and reserved around the shelter. She's very good at following directions and has picked up on her routine quickly. Plus, she is so fun to dress up and paint her toes. She would love a quiet home over the noisy shelter.
FYI: If interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Pepper and Sally
Pepper is a very handsome kitten. His sister is Sally. They don’t need to be adopted together. Sally and Pepper are up to date on vaccines, deworming and are spayed/neutered. Both kittens do well with children. They are so friendly and lovable.
Brin is a 2 1/2-year-old petite little girl. She likes to play with feather toys and laser toys. She will hang back when getting treats or attention and wait her turn. She would probably do better in a quieter home.
Fox is a 10-year-old tripod Shiba Chi. Fox came to us after a traumatic experience of being hit by a car. The vet determined a right rear leg amputation would be best for him. Despite all of this, Fox is in such good spirits. He loves to give kisses and to roll on his back for belly scratches. Fox would lay in the yard and soak up the sun all day. He gets around great on his three legs and even has no trouble hopping in and out of his cage at the shelter.
