Pets of the Week

Artemis

Artemis is shy, but friendly. She often likes to be petted. She will stay in your lap, but might be a little unsure. She'll need a couple weeks to warm up to her forever home. But she will be a very good companion.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Buddy

This is Buddy. He was found in a backyard in St. John. He is very shy, very quiet, very gentle and very big. At 10 months, he's 16 pounds. He would need a more quiet home and a person with patience.

Gigi and Zoe

Meet Gigi and Zoe. They are mother and daughter. They are looking for a home, hopefully together. Mom is very happy with us, although it did take some time to be friendly. The daughter is still scared. Looking for an experienced chihuahua home.