Pets of the Week

Artemis
Artemis is shy, but friendly. She often likes to be petted. She will stay in your lap, but might be a little unsure. She'll need a couple weeks to warm up to her forever home. But she will be a very good companion.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Buddy
This is Buddy. He was found in a backyard in St. John. He is very shy, very quiet, very gentle and very big. At 10 months, he's 16 pounds. He would need a more quiet home and a person with patience.
Gigi and Zoe
Meet Gigi and Zoe. They are mother and daughter. They are looking for a home, hopefully together. Mom is very happy with us, although it did take some time to be friendly. The daughter is still scared. Looking for an experienced chihuahua home.
Gypsy
Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming.
Fluffy
Fluffy is a sweet girl. She is a beautiful, long-haired Calico and is very friendly. Her owner passed away and no one in the family can take her.
