Pets of the Week

Judy

Judy loves head scratches. She really likes to talk. She also enjoys laying next to someone or in their lap. Judy is not too fond of being picked up but has gotten much more tolerant about it over time. She gets along with other cats fine once she gets to know them but she has never met any dogs.

FYI: After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Lucy

Lucy is a sweet, beautiful 2 1/2-year-old little girl who is looking for her forever home. She gets along well with people and other kitties.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Timmy

Big, beautiful Timmy is an absolute snuggler. He is a wonderful 2 1/2-year-old gentleman.