Pets of the Week

Judy
Judy loves head scratches. She really likes to talk. She also enjoys laying next to someone or in their lap. Judy is not too fond of being picked up but has gotten much more tolerant about it over time. She gets along with other cats fine once she gets to know them but she has never met any dogs.
FYI: After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Lucy
Lucy is a sweet, beautiful 2 1/2-year-old little girl who is looking for her forever home. She gets along well with people and other kitties.
Timmy
Big, beautiful Timmy is an absolute snuggler. He is a wonderful 2 1/2-year-old gentleman.
Deisel
Deisel is a terrier mix and is about about 2 years old. He gets along with dogs and cats. His personality is sweet and he will make a great pet. He will be neutered soon.
Ducky
My name is Ducky and I am a five-year-old neutered male. I would be best as the only dog in the house and I am not a fan of cats. I love to walk on a leash and play with toys.
Clara
Clara is a senior dog that needs to find a loving home. She is very depressed and it shows. Clara gets along with dogs and would make a great companion.
