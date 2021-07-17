Pets of the Week

Gizmo

Gizmo is looking for a forever home again. Her owner is moving out of state and is not able to take her. Gizmo is a beautiful Calico who is around 13 years old. She is declawed. Gizmo needs stability and a family who is dedicated to her and loves her.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Lexi

This pretty lady is Lexi. She is a super sweet and a lovable 4-year-old pit bull mix. She's all white except for her ears and one brown spot on her back. Lexi is such a girly girl and looks great in pink. She likes chasing toys around the yard. And she loves greeting everyone who walks by. She's very friendly. Lexi is also happy to sit in the shade and get petted.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.