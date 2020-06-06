Pets of the Week

Clark is a senior special needs dog. He is estimated to be about 12 years old and is blind. He requires eye medicine to treat his dry eyes, which is an added expense that the owner must commit to when adopting him. Clark has come a long way and makes his way around pretty easily once he knows the lay of the land. Due to his blindness, he gets lost easily outside and a fenced in yard is required unless the owner is committed to walking him or staying outside with him during potty times. He is completely potty trained, but may mark in a new surrounding like most male dogs do. He had a tumor removed from his chest and has healed nicely. He depends on and enjoys the company of Kelly, but has found some independence of his own. He lives with cats, but runs into them often which does not make for a happy cat.