Pets of the Week

Sirus
This is Sirus. He is a special needs kitty because he has a twisted knee which causes him to walk with his paw bent. He has been to the vet and unfortunately it cannot be fixed. He gets around pretty well but still hasn't found his forever home due to the injury. He loves other cats. He would do well around small dogs only. Sirus is such a sweetie you'll fall in love the minute you meet him. He's getting bigger every day and is such a sweet, curious and playful kitten. Sirus will do best if adopted by someone with at least one other cat, as he needs (and loves) the interaction with my other cats.
Kelly and Clark
Kelly is a senior dog looking for a place to cuddle. Kelly is anywhere from 7-12 years old. Kelly loves to prance around the yard and chase after her partner, Clark. She loves to show her tough side and bark at things that are bigger than her. She had a fist sized tumor and smaller ones removed from her mammary glands and has healed nicely. Kelly enjoys the warm weather to go outside and potty, but still has some accidents inside when she feels she is too fragile to spend too much time outside in the cold and rain. She is comfortable using puppy pads. Kelly needs a fenced in yard so she can run around safely. Kelly does not need to be adopted with Clark, but she enjoys his company and her big Lab sister. She might get along with another smaller dog. She lives with cats and does fine with them.
Clark is a senior special needs dog. He is estimated to be about 12 years old and is blind. He requires eye medicine to treat his dry eyes, which is an added expense that the owner must commit to when adopting him. Clark has come a long way and makes his way around pretty easily once he knows the lay of the land. Due to his blindness, he gets lost easily outside and a fenced in yard is required unless the owner is committed to walking him or staying outside with him during potty times. He is completely potty trained, but may mark in a new surrounding like most male dogs do. He had a tumor removed from his chest and has healed nicely. He depends on and enjoys the company of Kelly, but has found some independence of his own. He lives with cats, but runs into them often which does not make for a happy cat.
Kenny
This is Kenny. He is a happy go lucky little guy who is 6 years old. The owner was moving and could not keep him. He did live with a single lady. Kenny weighs about nine pounds. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
Lady bug
Lady bug is a Tortie who is around 2 years old. She is at the Schererville PetSmart if you would like to see her. She deserves a forever home.
Misty
This is Misty. She is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. Misty needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.
